Global HR Payroll Software Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Kronos Incorporated, The Sage Group plc, Ascentis Corporation, SAP SuccessFactors, Pay Focus

Market Research Port published a new study on the HR Payroll Software Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global HR Payroll Software Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Kronos Incorporated, The Sage Group plc, Ascentis Corporation, SAP SuccessFactors, Pay Focus, BambooHR, Kenexa, Ultimate Software, Vibe HCM, Inc., Patriot Software Company Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global HR Payroll Software Market is valued approximately at USD 5.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. With COVID-19, the scope and scale of business disruption being immense and incredibly challenging, the HR payroll market will face challenges due to temporarily shutdown of all businesses, industry and organizations and work from home. Also, there are companies whose operations are at stake, uncertainty of their business-critical processes. HR Payroll Software is payroll software in which the company will pay the salary to the employees. HR Payroll Software consists of bonus payment, vacation leaves, salary hikes, benefit deduction, recruitment, and firing employees, checklist driven payroll processing in under a minute, accurate reconciliation tools, generate and distribute pay slips. The rising awareness towards its benefit and highly effective for human resource management systems are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of HR Payroll Software by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in February 2020, Kronos Incorporated and Ultimate Software agreed into a merger agreement for creating innovative human capital management (HCM) and workforce management company to help organization to manage their employees more effectively with an unparalleled combination of cloud solutions. However, data security, cybersecurity, and fraud are the major factor restraining the growth of global HR Payroll Software market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global HR Payroll Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for HR Payroll Software solutions by end users in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kronos Incorporated

The Sage Group plc

Ascentis Corporation

SAP SuccessFactors

Pay Focus

BambooHR

Kenexa

Ultimate Software

Vibe HCM, Inc.

Patriot Software Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Installation

Up-gradation

Modification

HR shared services

Service activity reports

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By End User:

Large scale industry

Medium scale industry

Small scale industry

Others

By Application:

Payroll

Employees Benefits

Tax filings

Employees records

Performance review

Learning Management

Time & attendance

Leave Management

Reimbursement & loans

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global HR Payroll Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of HR Payroll Software Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of HR Payroll Software Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and HR Payroll Software market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global HR Payroll Software Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show HR Payroll Software Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of HR Payroll Software market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

