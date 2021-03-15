Global Home Care Market 2021 – Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Procter & Gamble Company, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Home Care Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Home Care Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Procter & Gamble Company, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., The Clorox Company, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Home Care Products Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. The Home Care Products Market includes products which are used to keep hygiene and safety against contagious diseases inside the Home. These products involve Bleach, Dishwashing, Laundry Care and more which are used to keep the house clean and healthy. The rising rate of urbanization and the change in lifestyle owing to the rising disposable income drives the market growth. As with the changing life style, preference towards improved sanitation is increasing which positively impacts the market growth. Further, rising consumer awareness and growing importance of healthier lifestyles coupled with concerns regarding health and hygienic living boosts the market towards growth. Further, the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 has tremendously boosted the consumer awareness regarding home hygiene resulting in an increased sale of the Home Care Products., As mostly everyone is at home during the lockdown, the usage of these Home Care Products is seeing an increase, further providing a surge in the market growth. Further, the World Health Organization in March 2020, released a set of interim guidelines regarding Home Care for Patients with COVID-19 with mild symptoms. These guidelines enforce usage of various Home Care Products on a regular basis to avoid the contamination from the virus. For Instance: the organization urges people to use hand hygiene that is to clean their hands after every work using a hand sanitizer. The guidelines also state the use of household soap and detergents to clean and disinfect bathrooms and toilets on a daily basis. Hence providing a boost in the demand for Home Care Products Market during the Pandemic. Furthermore, as per the survey of National Association for Home care and Hospice conducted between 6th and 17th April in US, more than 40% of the home health agencies reported serving actively infected COVID-19 patients with more than 85% in the New York/New Jersey Area. Additionally, the rising E-commerce sector has provided a push to the growing market. As amid the lockdown the home-delivery of Essential products is done through the use of these E-commerce applications. Which further drives the market towards growth. As per Nielsen Company, traditionally only 20% consumers in China preferred to buy Home goods through E-commerce. However, during the COVID-19 Pandemic this increased to 26%. Hence the rising delivery services by chained retailers will push more Home Care Products through the E-commerce channels concreting the path towards growth.

The regional analysis of global Home Care Products Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to well established real estate sector and high household expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing consumer awareness along with a large manufacturing base would create lucrative growth prospects for the Home Care Products Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Unilever

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Procter & Gamble Company

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

The Clorox Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Air Care

Bleach

Dishwashing

Insecticides

Laundry Care

Surface Care

Toilet Care

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Home Care Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Home Care Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Home Care Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Home Care market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Home Care Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Home Care Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Home Care market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

