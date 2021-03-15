Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Oracle, SAP, McKesson, Tecsys, Infor

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Oracle, SAP, McKesson, Tecsys, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), Manhattan Associates, JDA Software Group, Cerner, Jump Technologies Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Today, the health care industry is beneath an immense pressure to provide high-quality care, as patients are increasingly demanding better medical facilities and services from patients around the world. Thus, healthcare organization and medical facilities are strictly following supply chain management practices. Healthcare supply chain management is concerned with the regulation of the flow of medical good & services from manufacturer to patients. Healthcare supply chain management includes managing supplies, obtaining resources and distributing services to providers and patients. To finalize the process, information about medical products and services usually run through several autonomous stakeholders that includes manufacturers, insurance companies, healthcare providers, hospitals, group purchasing organizations and various regulatory agencies. Increasing pressure faced by healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency and profitability, implementation of the unique device identification (UDI) initiative by the FDA and rise in demand of medical devices are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to Statista, globally, the medical device production was about $679 billion in 2016 which is expected to reach around $786 billion in 2018. Also, it is projected that the medical device production would grow to almost $894 billion by 2020. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for healthcare supply chain management, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. In addition, the COVID-19 infections is widely spreading globally thus, the demand of essential life-saving devices and other essential medical supplies to prevent the spread of this pandemic and provide optimum care to the infected also widens. Therefore, this factor is further contemplating the need of healthcare supply chain management around the world. However, high costs related to maintenance and implementation of healthcare supply chain management solutions is one of the prime factors expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing patient burden in the US, and implementation of various strategies to improve healthcare supply chain management in Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the availability of mobile-based solutions of healthcare supply chain management and the implementation of technologically advanced solutions in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Oracle

SAP

McKesson

Tecsys

Infor

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

Manhattan Associates

JDA Software Group

Cerner

Jump Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

By Delivery Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By End-User:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Healthcare Providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Healthcare Supply Chain Management market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Healthcare Supply Chain Management market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

