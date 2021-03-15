Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market 2026 : Analyse the Recent Opportunities, Key Industry Solutions and Business Strategies of – Oracle, SAP, McKesson, Tecsys

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Oracle, SAP, McKesson, Tecsys and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Today, the health care industry is beneath an immense pressure to provide high-quality care, as patients are increasingly demanding better medical facilities and services from patients around the world. Thus, healthcare organization and medical facilities are strictly following supply chain management practices. Healthcare supply chain management is concerned with the regulation of the flow of medical good & services from manufacturer to patients. Healthcare supply chain management includes managing supplies, obtaining resources and distributing services to providers and patients. To finalize the process, information about medical products and services usually run through several autonomous stakeholders that includes manufacturers, insurance companies, healthcare providers, hospitals, group purchasing organizations and various regulatory agencies. Increasing pressure faced by healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency and profitability, implementation of the unique device identification (UDI) initiative by the FDA and rise in demand of medical devices are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to Statista, globally, the medical device production was about $679 billion in 2016 which is expected to reach around $786 billion in 2018. Also, it is projected that the medical device production would grow to almost $894 billion by 2020. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for healthcare supply chain management, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. In addition, the COVID-19 infections is widely spreading globally thus, the demand of essential life-saving devices and other essential medical supplies to prevent the spread of this pandemic and provide optimum care to the infected also widens. Therefore, this factor is further contemplating the need of healthcare supply chain management around the world. However, high costs related to maintenance and implementation of healthcare supply chain management solutions is one of the prime factors expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing patient burden in the US, and implementation of various strategies to improve healthcare supply chain management in Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the availability of mobile-based solutions of healthcare supply chain management and the implementation of technologically advanced solutions in the countries like China and India.

Major market players included in this report are:

Oracle

SAP

McKesson

Tecsys

Infor

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

Manhattan Associates

JDA Software Group

Cerner

Jump Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

By Delivery Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By End-User:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Healthcare Providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market?

Which key players are dominating the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1.Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2.Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Component, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3.Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.4.Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By End-User, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Dynamics

3.1.Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Component

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market By Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts By Component 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

5.4.Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Software

5.4.2.Hardware

Chapter 6.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Delivery Mode

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market By Delivery Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts By Delivery Mode 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

6.4.Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.On-Premises

6.4.2.Cloud-Based

Chapter 7.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By End-User

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market By End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-User 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

7.4.Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Manufacturers

7.4.2.Distributors

7.4.3.Healthcare Providers

Chapter 8.Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.2.1.U.S. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.2.1.1.Component Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2.Delivery Mode Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3.End-User Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2.Canada Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.3.Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.3.2.Germany Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.3.3.Rest Of Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.4.2.India Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.4.3.Japan Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.5.Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.5.2.Mexico Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

8.6.Rest Of The World Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Oracle

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2.Sap

9.2.3.Mckesson

9.2.4.Tecsys

9.2.5.Infor

9.2.6.Global Healthcare Exchange (Ghx)

9.2.7.Manhattan Associates

9.2.8.Jda Software Group

9.2.9.Cerner

9.2.10.Jump Technologies

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

