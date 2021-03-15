Global Hand Dryer Market 2026 : Analyse the Market Trends, Industry Demands, Growth, Production, Sales and Business Strategies of – American Dryer, Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd, Euronics Industries

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Hand Dryer Market

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Hand Dryer market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Hand Dryer market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Hand Dryer market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Hand Dryer market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Hand Dryer market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Hand Dryer market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Hand Dryer market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. American Dryer, LLC, Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Hand Dryer market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Hand Dryer Market is valued approximately USD 879.07 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The hand dryer is referred as electric devices which is used to dry wet hands by the help of blowing air. It has a wide range of application in hotels, public washrooms, malls and others. As the hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary. It is an innovative technology that helps in saving the environment with the mission to replace paper towel with the blowing air. The commendable application of hand dryer in hygiene mechanism and increasing burden of COVID-19 across the globe is expected to propel the growth of hand dryers’ market over the forecast years. Additionally, hand dryers are widely used in food industries while or before preparing food to remove bacteria/moisture, for purpose of hand contamination and environment contamination etc. Therefore, rising food and beverage industry across the globe and remarkable application of Hand dryers in it is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per Plant and Food Research, the global food and beverage industry is growing at around 5% a year and the global expenditure incurred on food products by consumer is expected to reach over USD 20 trillion by 2030. Thus, the rapid growth in Food and beverage industry is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, presence of stringent government regulation regarding hygiene products and growing awareness among people regarding hand hygiene is expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. However, High cost of initial installation of these devices as compared to paper towels is one of the prominent aspects hindering the acceptance of hand dryers over the coming years.

The regional analysis of global Hand Dryer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the advancement in technology along with growing demand for environmental-friendly devices facilitates paper and power saving is expected to drive the growth of market in the region over the forecast years. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in food and beverage industries and commendable application of hand dryers in it for hygiene purpose would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hand Dryer market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

American Dryer, LLC

Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd

Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd

Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd

Excel Dryer

Palmer Fixture

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Jet Air Hand Dryer

Hot Air Hand Dryer

By End-User:

Hotels

Food Processing & Food Services

Office Building

Healthcare care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – , 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hand Dryer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Hand Dryer market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Hand Dryer market.

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.1.Hand Dryer Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.2.Hand Dryer Market, By Type, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.3.Hand Dryer Market, By End-User, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Hand Dryer Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Hand Dryer Market Dynamics

3.1.Hand Dryer Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Hand Dryer Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Hand Dryer Market, By Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Hand Dryer Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Hand Dryer Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2016-2026 (Usd Million)

5.4.Hand Dryer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Jet Air Hand Dryer

5.4.2. Hot Air Hand Dryer

Chapter 6.Global Hand Dryer Market, By End-User

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Hand Dryer Market By End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Hand Dryer Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-User 2016-2026 (Usd Million)

6.4.Hand Dryer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hotels

6.4.2. Food Processing & Food Services

6.4.3. Office Building

6.4.4. Healthcare Care

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7.Global Hand Dryer Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Hand Dryer Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Hand Dryer Market

7.2.1.U.S. Hand Dryer Market

7.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.End-User Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Hand Dryer Market

7.3.Europe Hand Dryer Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Hand Dryer Market

7.3.2.Germany Hand Dryer Market

7.3.3.Rest Of Europe Hand Dryer Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Hand Dryer Market

7.4.2.India Hand Dryer Market

7.4.3.Japan Hand Dryer Market

7.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific Hand Dryer Market

7.5.Latin America Hand Dryer Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Hand Dryer Market

7.5.2.Mexico Hand Dryer Market

7.6.Rest Of The World Hand Dryer Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. American Dryer, Llc

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Technology Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd

8.2.3. Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd

8.2.4. Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd

8.2.5. Excel Dryer

8.2.6.Palmer Fixture

8.2.7. Panasonic Corporation

8.2.8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.2.9. Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

8.2.10. Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

