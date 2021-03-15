Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market 2026 : Analyse the Key Industry Applications, Market Competition and Business Strategies of – Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, Steel Authority of India Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

The Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, Steel Authority of India Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market is valued approximately USD 7.21 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.31% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Grain oriented electrical steels are iron-silicon magnetic alloys those are used to construct the cores of highly efficient electric transformers . It has superior magnetic property in the rolling direction for use in transformer cores. These grains oriented electrical steel are mainly developed to provide the low core loss and high permeability required for efficient and economical electrical transformers. GOES is the most energy efficient electrical steel and used in transformers where energy conservation is critical and provide low core loss & high permeability for efficient and economical electrical transformers. Therefore, the rapid growth of electricity and remarkable application of GOES in electricity transformation is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per International Energy Agencies (IEA) 2018, the global demand for electricity is expected to grow with 2.1% per years till 2040 which is twice the rate of primary energy demand. Also, it raises electricity’s share in total final energy consumption from 19% in 2018 to 24% in 2040. Thus, the global rise in demand for electricity is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the global pandemic of COVID-19 impacts in various manufacturing industries, results in slow down of various economies, therefore adversely affect the Grain Oriented Electrical steel market growth. Apart from this, rising global population and rapid urbanization is also the factor responsible for creating lucrative opportunity for the market growth over the forthcoming period. Whereas. high cost and price fluctuations of Grain Oriented electrical steel is hampering the market growth. .

The regional analysis of global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid urbanization and demand for electricity in the region is expected to drive the growth of market in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising demand for electricity in the region along with improved per capita electricity consumption in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd

Steel Authority of India Limited

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Tata Steel Limited

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NMC) Group

United States Steel Corporation

China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, JFE Steel Corporation

Ansteel Group Corporation

AK Steel Holding

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conventional

High Magnetic Strength

Domain Refinement

By Application:

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market?

Which key players are dominating the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1.Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2.Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, By Type, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3.Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, By Application, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Dynamics

3.1.Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, By Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

5.4.Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Conventional

5.4.2. High Magnetic Strength

5.4.3. Domain Refinement

Chapter 6.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, By Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

6.4.Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transformer

6.4.2. Power Generator

6.4.3. Electric Motor

6.4.4. Other

Chapter 7.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.2.1.U.S. Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.3.Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.3.2.Germany Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.3.3.Rest Of Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.4.2.India Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.4.3.Japan Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.5.Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.5.2.Mexico Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

7.6.Rest Of The World Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Shandong Iron And Steel Group Co Ltd

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Technology Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Steel Authority Of India Limited

8.2.3. Arcelormittal S.A.

8.2.4. Tata Steel Limited

8.2.5. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Nssmc) Group

8.2.6.United States Steel Corporation

8.2.7. China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

8.2.8.Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, Jfe Steel Corporation

8.2.9. Ansteel Group Corporation

8.2.10. Ak Steel Holding

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

