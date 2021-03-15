Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market 2021 – Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, Steel Authority of India Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, Steel Authority of India Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group, United States Steel Corporation , China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd., Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, JFE Steel Corporation, Ansteel Group Corporation , AK Steel Holding Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market is valued approximately USD 7.21 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.31% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Grain oriented electrical steels are iron-silicon magnetic alloys those are used to construct the cores of highly efficient electric transformers . It has superior magnetic property in the rolling direction for use in transformer cores. These grains oriented electrical steel are mainly developed to provide the low core loss and high permeability required for efficient and economical electrical transformers. GOES is the most energy efficient electrical steel and used in transformers where energy conservation is critical and provide low core loss & high permeability for efficient and economical electrical transformers. Therefore, the rapid growth of electricity and remarkable application of GOES in electricity transformation is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per International Energy Agencies (IEA) 2018, the global demand for electricity is expected to grow with 2.1% per years till 2040 which is twice the rate of primary energy demand. Also, it raises electricity’s share in total final energy consumption from 19% in 2018 to 24% in 2040. Thus, the global rise in demand for electricity is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the global pandemic of COVID-19 impacts in various manufacturing industries, results in slow down of various economies, therefore adversely affect the Grain Oriented Electrical steel market growth. Apart from this, rising global population and rapid urbanization is also the factor responsible for creating lucrative opportunity for the market growth over the forthcoming period. Whereas. high cost and price fluctuations of Grain Oriented electrical steel is hampering the market growth. .

The regional analysis of global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid urbanization and demand for electricity in the region is expected to drive the growth of market in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising demand for electricity in the region along with improved per capita electricity consumption in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd

Steel Authority of India Limited

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Tata Steel Limited

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group

United States Steel Corporation

China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited, JFE Steel Corporation

Ansteel Group Corporation

AK Steel Holding

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conventional

High Magnetic Strength

Domain Refinement

By Application:

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

