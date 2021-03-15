Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Dow Chemicals, Kowa American Corporation, Estron Chemical, Zhonglan Industry, Jindun Chemical

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Glycidyl Methacrylate Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Dow Chemicals, Kowa American Corporation, Estron Chemical, Zhonglan Industry, Jindun Chemical, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Hubei Xiansheng Biotechnology, Co., Ltd, Oswal Udhyog, Merck KGaA, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/17565

Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market is valued approximately USD 149.53 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.80% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Glycidyl methacrylate is an ester of methacrylic acid and glycidol which is common monomer that is used in the production of epoxy resins. It is ideally suited for coating and resin applications due to its high purity and dual monomer functionality. Also, it provides epoxy functionalization to polyolefins and other acrylate resins as epoxies contain diglycidyl ether of bisphenol A, which efficiently favors its application in polymer and adhesives industry. The product growth is expected to slow down in the upcoming period due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, where lockdowns in various economies results in shut down of manufacturing units of different end use industries. This product is routinely used with other monomers for producing polymers with high hardness, strength, water, solvent, and thermal resistance. Therefore, rapid growth in plastic industry and prominent application of Glycidyl methacrylate in it, is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Plasticseurope.org, the global production of Plastic was 348 million tonnes in 2017 which is increased with 359 million tonnes in 2018. Thus, lucrative growth in plastic industries is expected to drive the growth of marker over the forecast years. In addition, demand for adhesives & sealants to fulfil the growing packaging requirements of food & beverage and e-commerce industries is also likely to accelerate the growth of global market. However, stringent government regulation on the use, sale and labelling of the product is the factor hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Glycidyl Methacrylate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand of Glycidyl Methacrylate in packaging and e-commerce industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in plastics and adhesive industries across the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glycidyl Methacrylate market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dow Chemicals

Kowa American Corporation

Estron Chemical

Zhonglan Industry

Jindun Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Hubei Xiansheng Biotechnology, Co., Ltd

Oswal Udhyog

Merck KGaA

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Concentration Above 97%

Concentration Below 97%

By Application:

Plastics

Adhesives

Polymer Coating

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://www.marketresearchport.com/reports/global-glycidyl-methacrylate-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-concentration-above-97-and-conce/17565

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Glycidyl Methacrylate Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Glycidyl Methacrylate Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Glycidyl Methacrylate market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Glycidyl Methacrylate Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Glycidyl Methacrylate market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”