Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market 2026 : Analyse the Key Industry Solutions, Applications and Business Strategies of – Autodesk, Esri, Trimble, Pitney Bowes

Competitive Research Report on Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Autodesk Inc., Esri, Trimble Inc., Pitney Bowes and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market is valued approximately USD 7.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. A geographic information system (GIS) software is primarily intended to store, manage, retrieve, analyze and display all types of geographic and spatial data. GIS sometimes also referred as geographic information science (GIScience), the science of core geographic concepts, systems, and applications. It organizes layers of spatial location information into visualizations using maps and 3D scenes. With this unique capability, GIS software offers deeper perceptions into data, such as patterns, relationships, and situations – helping users to make quicker decisions. GIS software stores information with the help of spatial indices, making it possible to analyze the features located in any random region of a map. For example, a GIS software can rapidly identify and map all of the sites within a particular radius of a point, or all of the roads that operate through a territory. Development of smart cities and urbanization, rising adoption of GIS solutions in transportation sector, and the integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total world’s population lives in urban area and it expected to rise to 68% by 2050. Also, it is projected the most urbanized region include North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and Oceanic. The level of urbanization in Asia is approximately 50%. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for geographic information system (GIS) software. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the communication services industry is poised for sustainable growth despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. GIS software have a prominent role in detecting, responding and understanding to COVID-19 outbreak patterns in real-time to detect at-risk populations and plan aim for intervention like increase healthcare capacities. Therefore, this factor will boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, high capital investment in database development and data security & privacy concern are some other factor limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to early adoption of geospatial technologies, increasing usage of location-based services in multiple areas such as transportation, construction, etc., and surging utilization of mobile devices in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the growing smart city projects and rapid urbanization in the countries such as China and India.

Major market players included in this report are:

Autodesk, Inc.

Esri

Trimble Inc.

Pitney Bowes

Hexagon AB

Topcon Corporation

Maxar Technologies

Caliper Corporation

Bentley Systems, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

By End-User:

Agriculture

Biologics

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction

Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market?

Which key players are dominating the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market?

