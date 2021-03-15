Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market 2021 – Autodesk, Inc., Esri, Trimble Inc., Pitney Bowes

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Autodesk, Inc., Esri, Trimble Inc., Pitney Bowes, Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation, Maxar Technologies, Caliper Corporation, Bentley Systems, Inc., TomTom N.V. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/17511

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market is valued approximately USD 7.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. A geographic information system (GIS) software is primarily intended to store, manage, retrieve, analyze and display all types of geographic and spatial data. GIS sometimes also referred as geographic information science (GIScience), the science of core geographic concepts, systems, and applications. It organizes layers of spatial location information into visualizations using maps and 3D scenes. With this unique capability, GIS software offers deeper perceptions into data, such as patterns, relationships, and situations – helping users to make quicker decisions. GIS software stores information with the help of spatial indices, making it possible to analyze the features located in any random region of a map. For example, a GIS software can rapidly identify and map all of the sites within a particular radius of a point, or all of the roads that operate through a territory. Development of smart cities and urbanization, rising adoption of GIS solutions in transportation sector, and the integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total world’s population lives in urban area and it expected to rise to 68% by 2050. Also, it is projected the most urbanized region include North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and Oceanic. The level of urbanization in Asia is approximately 50%. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for geographic information system (GIS) software. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the communication services industry is poised for sustainable growth despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. GIS software have a prominent role in detecting, responding and understanding to COVID-19 outbreak patterns in real-time to detect at-risk populations and plan aim for intervention like increase healthcare capacities. Therefore, this factor will boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, high capital investment in database development and data security & privacy concern are some other factor limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to early adoption of geospatial technologies, increasing usage of location-based services in multiple areas such as transportation, construction, etc., and surging utilization of mobile devices in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the growing smart city projects and rapid urbanization in the countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Autodesk, Inc.

Esri

Trimble Inc.

Pitney Bowes

Hexagon AB

Topcon Corporation

Maxar Technologies

Caliper Corporation

Bentley Systems, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

By End-User:

Agriculture

Biologics

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction

Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://www.marketresearchport.com/reports/global-geographic-information-system-gis-software-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-offering-hardwar/17511

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”