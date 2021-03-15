Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Amgen, AROG Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Array Biopharma, Taiho Oncology

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Gastric Cancer Drugs Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Amgen, AROG Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Array Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, AstraZeneca, ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Galena Biopharma, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is characterized by an intensification of cancerous cells within the lining of the stomach. This type of cancer is usually complex to identify because most people normally do not show symptoms at the earlier stages. While gastric cancer is quite rare as compared to other forms of cancer. There are some other factors of gastric cancer that include certain diseases and conditions such as lymphoma, tumors in other parts of the digestive system, stomach polyps and many more. For these reasons, a number of chemo drugs are used to treat gastric cancer, including: 5-FU (fluorouracil), frequently given along with leucovorin (folinic acid), Capecitabine (Xeloda), Carboplatin, and many more. High incidences of gastric cancer among people owing to unhealthy diet, increasing number of obesity cases and growing elderly population are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) estimated that around 28,000 new cases of stomach cancer in 2017. Also, NCI estimates that stomach cancer is about 1.7 percent of new cancer cases in the United States. Similarly, as per the GLOBOCAN 2018, the number of prevalence cases of stomach cancer in Asia was around 769,728 and is projected to grow to almost 947,186 by 2025. Although gastric cancer therapies can increase the chances of survival for patients living with gastric cancer. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Gastric Cancer Drugs around the world. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, the pharma industry is more concerned on the development of COVID-19 vaccine, thus, R&D efforts for gastric cancer drugs is substantially decline. Though, the demand for gastric cancer drugs is not affecting, and it is high as much as before the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, the market will boost at significant rate in the upcoming years. However, high cost of cancer therapy and stringent regulations and policies for approval of the drugs are some other factor limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Gastric Cancer Drugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of gastric cancer cases, introduction of novel therapies for metastatic gastric cancer, and the presence of larger consumer base seeking treatment, particularly in China, India and Japan. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to growing R&D efforts by pharmaceuticals for gastric cancer drugs and supportive government policies in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amgen

AROG Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

Array Biopharma

Taiho Oncology

AstraZeneca

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Galena Biopharma

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

By Lines of Chemotherapy:

First-line Chemotherapy

Second-line Chemotherapy

By Molecule Type:

Small Molecule

Biologics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Gastric Cancer Drugs Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Gastric Cancer Drugs Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Gastric Cancer Drugs market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Gastric Cancer Drugs Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Gastric Cancer Drugs market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

