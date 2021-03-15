Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Ge Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Fetal Monitoring Devices Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Ge Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V , Siemens Healthcare, Covidien PLC, Arjohuntleigh, Neoventa Medical AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, Spacelabs Healthcare Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market is valued approximately USD 1688.7 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A fetal monitoring device is a fundamental device which is used for monitoring uterine contractions during labor. It is a diagnostic tool that is used to monitor the movement and the heart rate of the fetus and maternal contractions. It has prominent application in monitoring the health of unborn baby to ensure a safe birth and includes monitoring of chronic lung diseases, mental retardation, neonatal diseases, hypothermia, vision & hearing problems, and jaundice. The global burden of COVID-19 results in larger demand of fetal monitoring devices to monitor health of fetus and maternal contraction and ensure whether child is infected of corona or not. It has huge demand across the globe due to the prominent offering before the child birth, therefore the global rise in birth rates and preterm births is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista 2017, Nigeria accounts for the largest share in the fertility rate with over 6.49 children per women, followed by Angola, Mali, Burundi, Somalia that is 6.16, 6.01, 5.99, and 5.80 children per women, respectively. In addition, favorable government initiative for providing better healthcare facilities to pregnant women is expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost of equipment and stringent regulatory procedures associated with the use of Fetal monitoring devices is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Fetal Monitoring Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives along with adoption of advanced technology in Fetal monitoring devices market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising birth rates and preterm births in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fetal Monitoring Devices market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Analogic Corporation

Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.

Ge Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthcare

Covidien PLC

Arjohuntleigh

Neoventa Medical AB

Natus Medical Incorporated

Spacelabs Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments & consumables

Software

By Portability:

Non-Portable system

Portable System

By Method:

Non-Invasive Method

Invasive Method

By Application:

Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring

By End-user:

Hospital

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Fetal Monitoring Devices Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Fetal Monitoring Devices Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Fetal Monitoring Devices market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Fetal Monitoring Devices Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Fetal Monitoring Devices Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Fetal Monitoring Devices market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

