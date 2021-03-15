Global Farm and Garden Equipment Market – Offers Lucrative Opportunities to the Overall Industry in Various Region Forecast, 2020-2027|Top Companies – Deere & Company.; Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH; Husqvarna AB (publ).; AriensCo; Briggs & Stratton

Farm and Garden Equipment Market research report deals with bountiful of important market related aspects which are; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry level strategies, market dynamics, positioning, segmentations, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. It is the most appropriate, rational and admirable market research report provided with a devotion and comprehension of business needs. The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. The Global Farm and Garden Equipment industry report also includes detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market.

Market Overview

Farm and garden equipment market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.30% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing number of initiatives by the government for green and sustainable environment which will likely to act as a factor for the farm and garden equipment market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Tools used for gardening purposes are lawn and garden devices. They also coincide with the agriculture and horticulture instruments used. These devices are commonly used in the care of mowing and lawn and garden maintenance. A major factor expected to drive growth in the global market is a growing tendency for gardening activities among individuals.

Increasing demand for automated water sprinklers and modern designed tools for gardens and lawns, growing adoption of smart gardening techniques which enables gardening simpler and on-time maintenance, increasing awareness among the people regarding the health benefits of gardening activities, various industries and corporate organizations have taken initiatives for conservation of environment by organizing tree plantation programs are some of the vital as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the farm and garden equipment market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, increasing number of technological advancement along with rising international trade agreements and increasing consumer spending which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the farm and garden equipment market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Disturbance in the retail market along with rising occurrences of natural disasters which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the farm and garden equipment market in the above mentioned projected timeframe. High noise, vibration and increased pollution levels will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

The Farm and Garden Equipment Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Farm and Garden Equipment Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Farm and Garden Equipment Market.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Farm and Garden Equipment Market Are:

The major players covered in the farm and garden equipment report are Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH; Husqvarna AB (publ).; AriensCo; Briggs & Stratton, LLC.; Deere & Company.; Falcon Garden Tools; Fiskars Group; Honda India Power Products Ltd. (Formerly known as Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.); The Toro Company.; STIGA S.p.A.; ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG; KUBOTA Corporation.; Makita Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd.; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; MTD Products Inc; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd; GARDENA; MTD Products Aktiengesellschaft Geschäftsbereich WOLF-Garten; Emak S.p.A.; Frank Nicol Farm & Garden Machinery Ltd.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The U.S. dominates the North America farm and garden equipment market due to the rising expenditure on outdoor living spaces along with the preference for backyard cooking and garden parties in the region while Asia-Pacific region will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the improving lifestyle of the people along with rising gardening activities in the region.

Global Farm and Garden Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Farm and garden equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, control type, end user, distribution channel, and operation. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the farm and garden equipment market is segmented into garden machinery, digging tools, watering tools, cutting/pruning tools, plantation tools, cultivating tools, and striking tools. Garden machinery has been further segmented into land mowers, pressure washers, lawn shredders, and hedge trimmers. Digging tools have been further segmented into shovel, spade, and forks. Watering tools have been further segmented into hose pipes, sprinklers, and watering cans. Cutting/pruning tools have been further segmented into billhook, pruning knife, sickle, pruning shears, pruning saw, and grafting knife. Plantation tools have been further segmented into trowels, and dibbers. Cultivating tools have been further segmented into rakes, and hoe. Striking tools have been further segmented into flat-head axe, mallet/hammer, punch, and chisel.

• Based on control type, the farm and garden equipment market is segmented into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual.

• Based on the end user, the farm and garden equipment market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

• The farm and garden equipment market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel. The distribution channel is segmented into offline, and online. Offline segment has been further segmented into specialty stores, multi-brand stores, retail sales, and distributor sales. Online segment has been further segmented into E-commerce websites, and company-owned websites.

• Based on operation, the farm and garden equipment market is segmented into walk behind, and rider.

Based on regions, the Farm and Garden Equipment Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

