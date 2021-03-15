Global Extended Stay Hotel Market 2026 : Analyse the Recent Opportunities, Industry Developments and Business Strategies of – Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotel, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Extended Stay Hotel Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Extended Stay Hotel market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Extended Stay Hotel market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Extended Stay Hotel market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Extended Stay Hotel market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Extended Stay Hotel market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Extended Stay Hotel market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Extended Stay Hotel market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotel, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Extended Stay Hotel market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Extended Stay Hotel Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Extended stay hotel is a type of service apartment complex which uses a hotel-style booking system. Extended stay hotel is comparable to renting an apartment, but with no stable contracts and occupants can leave whenever they want. The idea behind the extended stay hotels is to make sure hassle-free walkouts for the tenants. The idea of extended stay hotel first evolved in holiday destinations as an accessibility for families that needed to live in an apartment rather than staying in a lodge. These hotels usually provide fully fitted condos such as laundry, washing and most notably kitchen facilities, which gives a comfortable feeling to the occupants. These hotels are ordinarily custom designed, and it consist of different apartments. The extent of the stay in these hotels varies from a couple of days to months or even years. Growing tourism industry, along with rising disposable income of individual are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. As per the World Tourism Organization is the United Nations (UNWTO), in 2018, there were around 1.4 billion international tourists arrived around the world, an increase of almost 7.69% from 2017 which holds nearly 1.3 billion international tourist arrival. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the need for extended stay hotel, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, in the recent year, the world is facing the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic and several countries put lockdown to prevent the spread of this infectious disease. Due to this reason, the number of international tourist arrivals is declining thereby, the need for extended stay hotel will decrease as well. Moreover, unavailability of extended stay hotels in remote locations or small towns is also the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Extended Stay Hotel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large presence of extended stay hotels and increasing number of international tourist arrivals in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hilton Worldwide

Hyatt Hotel

Choice Hotels International

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Marriot International

Wyndham Hotel Group

Holiday Inn

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Economic Type Extended Stay Hotel

Middle Type Extended Stay Hotel

Luxury Type Extended Stay Hotel

By Application:

Travelers

Business Customers

Trainers & Trainees

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Extended Stay Hotel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Extended Stay Hotel market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Extended Stay Hotel market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Extended Stay Hotel market?

Which key players are dominating the Extended Stay Hotel market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Extended Stay Hotel industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Extended Stay Hotel market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Extended Stay Hotel market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Extended Stay Hotel market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.1.Extended Stay Hotel Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.2.Extended Stay Hotel Market, By Type, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.3.Extended Stay Hotel Market, By Application, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Dynamics

3.1.Extended Stay Hotel Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Extended Stay Hotel Market, By Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Extended Stay Hotel Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2016-2026 (Usd Million)

5.4.Extended Stay Hotel Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Economic Type Extended Stay Hotel

5.4.2.Middle Type Extended Stay Hotel

5.4.3.Luxury Type Extended Stay Hotel

Chapter 6.Global Extended Stay Hotel Market, By Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Extended Stay Hotel Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2016-2026 (Usd Million)

6.4.Extended Stay Hotel Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Travelers

6.4.2.Business Customers

6.4.3.Trainers & Trainees

6.4.4.Others

Chapter 7.Global Extended Stay Hotel Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Extended Stay Hotel Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.2.1.U.S. Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.2.1.1.Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.3.Europe Extended Stay Hotel Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.3.2.Germany Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.3.3.Rest Of Europe Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Extended Stay Hotel Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.4.2.India Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.4.3.Japan Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.5.Latin America Extended Stay Hotel Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.5.2.Mexico Extended Stay Hotel Market

7.6.Rest Of The World Extended Stay Hotel Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1.Hilton Worldwide

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2.Hyatt Hotel

8.2.3.Choice Hotels International

8.2.4.Intercontinental Hotels Group (Ihg)

8.2.5.Marriot International

8.2.6.Wyndham Hotel Group

8.2.7.Holiday Inn

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

