Global Extended Stay Hotel Market 2021 – Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotel, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Marriot International

Market Research Port published a new study on the Extended Stay Hotel Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Extended Stay Hotel Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotel, Choice Hotels International, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Marriot International, Wyndham Hotel Group, Holiday Inn Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Extended Stay Hotel Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Extended stay hotel is a type of service apartment complex which uses a hotel-style booking system. Extended stay hotel is comparable to renting an apartment, but with no stable contracts and occupants can leave whenever they want. The idea behind the extended stay hotels is to make sure hassle-free walkouts for the tenants. The idea of extended stay hotel first evolved in holiday destinations as an accessibility for families that needed to live in an apartment rather than staying in a lodge. These hotels usually provide fully fitted condos such as laundry, washing and most notably kitchen facilities, which gives a comfortable feeling to the occupants. These hotels are ordinarily custom designed, and it consist of different apartments. The extent of the stay in these hotels varies from a couple of days to months or even years. Growing tourism industry, along with rising disposable income of individual are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. As per the World Tourism Organization is the United Nations (UNWTO), in 2018, there were around 1.4 billion international tourists arrived around the world, an increase of almost 7.69% from 2017 which holds nearly 1.3 billion international tourist arrival. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the need for extended stay hotel, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, in the recent year, the world is facing the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic and several countries put lockdown to prevent the spread of this infectious disease. Due to this reason, the number of international tourist arrivals is declining thereby, the need for extended stay hotel will decrease as well. Moreover, unavailability of extended stay hotels in remote locations or small towns is also the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Extended Stay Hotel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large presence of extended stay hotels and increasing number of international tourist arrivals in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Economic Type Extended Stay Hotel

Middle Type Extended Stay Hotel

Luxury Type Extended Stay Hotel

By Application:

Travelers

Business Customers

Trainers & Trainees

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Extended Stay Hotel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

