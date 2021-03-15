Global EVA Resin Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A., Celanese Corporation , Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the EVA Resin Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global EVA Resin Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A., Celanese Corporation , Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V., Sinopec Corporation, Lotte Chemical Corporation Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global EVA Resin Market is valued approximately USD 7.87 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins are produced by using ethylene and vinyl acetate. It is used in production of packaging film, foam, wire & cable, solar cell encapsulation, and hot melt adhesives, and are composed of 18–40% vinyl acetate. EVA with low melt index (MI) provide high strength, superior viscosity, and hot tack (relative melting and bonding strength) as compared to its high melt index counterparts. EVA resins are widely used in the packaging and paper industries, owing to their properties such as enhanced flexibility and low sealing temperature. Therefore, the rapid growth in packaging and paper industries across the globe drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, the Dog & cat food packaging, beverage packaging, Food packaging, Home care packaging industry is expected to grow with 12%, 11%, 11%, 7% simultaneously across the globe in time duration between 2017-2021. In addition, Significant Growth in Solar Power Industry, and prominent application of EVA resin in it is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast years. Whereas, the global rise in incidence of COVID-19 globally may affect adversely to the market growth due to the impose of lockdown in various economies across the globe. Also, Intervention of Substitute Materials of EVA resin is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global EVA Resin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in packaging industries across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as huge economic growth in the region along with Significant Growth in Solar Power Industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the EVA Resin market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arkema S.A.

Braskem S.A.

Celanese Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V.

Sinopec Corporation

Lotte Chemical Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Vinyl acetate-modified polyethylene (low VA density)

Thermoplastic ethylene vinyl acetate (medium VA density)

Ethylene vinyl acetate rubber (high VA density)

By Application:

Film

Foam

Hot Melt Adhesives

Wire & Cables

Others

By End-User:

Automotive

Packaging & Paper

Paints, Coatings and Adhesives

Electronics & Electrical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global EVA Resin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of EVA Resin Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of EVA Resin Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and EVA Resin market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global EVA Resin Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show EVA Resin Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of EVA Resin market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

