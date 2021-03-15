Global EVA Resin Market 2026 : Analyse the Key Industry Applications, Market Size, Shares, Growth Status and Business Strategies of – Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A., Celanese, Exxon Mobil

“

Competitive Research Report on Global EVA Resin Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the EVA Resin market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global EVA Resin market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the EVA Resin market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The EVA Resin market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global EVA Resin market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global EVA Resin market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A., Celanese Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation and more – all the leading companies operating in the global EVA Resin market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global EVA Resin Market is valued approximately USD 7.87 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins are produced by using ethylene and vinyl acetate. It is used in production of packaging film, foam, wire & cable, solar cell encapsulation, and hot melt adhesives, and are composed of 18–40% vinyl acetate. EVA with low melt index (MI) provide high strength, superior viscosity, and hot tack (relative melting and bonding strength) as compared to its high melt index counterparts. EVA resins are widely used in the packaging and paper industries, owing to their properties such as enhanced flexibility and low sealing temperature. Therefore, the rapid growth in packaging and paper industries across the globe drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, the Dog & cat food packaging, beverage packaging, Food packaging, Home care packaging industry is expected to grow with 12%, 11%, 11%, 7% simultaneously across the globe in time duration between 2017-2021. In addition, Significant Growth in Solar Power Industry, and prominent application of EVA resin in it is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast years. Whereas, the global rise in incidence of COVID-19 globally may affect adversely to the market growth due to the impose of lockdown in various economies across the globe. Also, Intervention of Substitute Materials of EVA resin is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global EVA Resin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in packaging industries across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as huge economic growth in the region along with Significant Growth in Solar Power Industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the EVA Resin market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Arkema S.A.

Braskem S.A.

Celanese Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V.

Sinopec Corporation

Lotte Chemical Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Vinyl acetate-modified polyethylene (low VA density)

Thermoplastic ethylene vinyl acetate (medium VA density)

Ethylene vinyl acetate rubber (high VA density)

By Application:

Film

Foam

Hot Melt Adhesives

Wire & Cables

Others

By End-User:

Automotive

Packaging & Paper

Paints, Coatings and Adhesives

Electronics & Electrical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global EVA Resin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global EVA Resin market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global EVA Resin market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the EVA Resin market?

Which key players are dominating the EVA Resin market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global EVA Resin industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the EVA Resin market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the EVA Resin market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the EVA Resin market?

