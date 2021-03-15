Global Electrodes for Medical Devices Market Analysis Size, Share, Top Key Players, Trend and Growth

The medical electrodes industry is encountering a swift pace of technological advancements, which has resulted in the commercialization of therapeutic electrodes and novel diagnostics. Rising occurrences of cardiac disorders in addition to various neurological disorders have led to a surging demand for efficient diagnosis and treatment methods that have led to the development of dependable and flawless diagnostic and therapeutic platforms. This encourages the adoption of efficient and highly convenient electrodes.

The report provides extensive and reliable information on the electrodes for medical devices market. Insights by prominent industry experts has been conferred, forming the base of integral corporate strategies. Historical activity of the electrodes for medical devices market and statistics regarding future growth are presented to aide businessmen while formulating lucrative business decisions.

Global Electrodes for Medical Devices Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The industry for medical electrodes is witnessing a rapid pace of technological advances that result in the commercialization of novel diagnostic and therapeutic electrodes. Increasing incidences of cardiac disorders coupled with several neurological disorders create an escalated demand for effective diagnosis and treatment approaches that lead to development of reliable and accurate diagnostic and therapeutic platforms. This in turn results in introduction of high patient compliant and efficient electrodes. According to the data enumerated and updated in the year 2013 by World health Organization (WHO), approximately 6.2 million people die out of strokes annually and more than 50 million people have epilepsy worldwide. The organization (WHO) also states that the number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases is expected to reach 23 million by the year 2030. Hence, these alarming disorder rates create a high demand for novel and innovative diagnostic and therapeutic methodologies.

The major factors contributing towards proliferation of electrodes are consistent technological advances, high preference towards disposable electrodes over reusable and increased introduction of novel electrode technologies. Increased preference towards disposable electrodes is attributed to enhanced features of electrodes such as user friendly, low manufacturing costs and low risk of hospital acquired infections as compared to reusable electrodes. In addition, widened application range of therapeutic electrodes especially in aesthetic surgeries, RF ablation procedures etc further propel the growth of the market. On the contrary lack of standardized reimbursement policies coupled with stringent regulatory barriers for approval are some of the factors that might encumber the growth of electrodes market. The global electrodes market for medical devices market was valued at USD 633.6 million in 2012 and is estimated to reach USD 1,451.2 million by 2019 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2013 to 2019.

Key players in the Electrodes for Medical Devices Market

The report describes business verticals of the leading players in the market: Ambu A/S, M Company, CONMED Corporation, Natus Medical, Inc., and Philips Healthcare Medtronic, Inc.

