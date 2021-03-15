Global Digital Therapeutics Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2028

DBMR has added another report with information Tables for authentic and conjecture years addressed with Charts and Graphs spread through Pages with straightforward nitty gritty investigation. This likewise Report has additionally been aggregated to give different market viewpoints like size, share, patterns, elements, development, deals, and industry investigation. The serious examination occurred in this report incorporating key profiling of key market players, their center abilities, their solid and flimsy parts, and the serious scene of the market which upholds organizations to represent their individual systems.

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is growing with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising awareness by government agencies. However, digital payment associated with digital therapeutics may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.

Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for digital therapeutic (DTx) in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share in digital therapeutic (DTx) market. Market leader is Fitbit, Inc., Livongo, which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 23.61% and 19.73%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing digital therapeutic (DTx) product.

In August 2020, Fitbit Sense, the company’s most advanced health smartwatch, bringing innovative sensor and software technology with the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch to help manage stress, along with advanced heart rate tracking technology, a new ECG app, and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, all powered by 6+ days of battery life. The new product will let to increase in more customers and gain profits.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions Fitbit, Inc., Livongo and ResMed are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific digital therapeutic (DTx) market and the market leaders targeting Japan, China and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.

The digital therapeutic (DTx) market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Fitbit, Inc., Livongo and ResMed as they are the top dominating companies in digital therapeutic (DTx) having maximum number of products. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global digital therapeutic (DTx) market.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Center East and Africa

Scope of the Global Digital therapeutic (DTx) Market

Global Digital therapeutic (DTx) Market is segmented on the basis of geography into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country-based analysis of global digital therapeutic (DTx) market is further is categorized into four segments which are product and service type, application, purchase mode and sales channel. On the basis of product and service type, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into hardware products, solutions/software and service. On the basis of application, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications and preventive applications. On the basis of purchase mode, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into group purchase organization and individual. On the basis of sales channel, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into B2B and B2C.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

ATENTIV

2Morrow Inc.

Ayogo Health Inc.

Ginger

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognoa

Better Therapeutics, Inc

CogniFit

CANARY HEALTH

