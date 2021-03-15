Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Huawei, Arbor, Cisco, Allot Communication, Qosmos

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Huawei, Arbor, Cisco, Allot Communication, Qosmos, Bivio Network, CloudShield, R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH, Sandvine, Procera Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Deep packet inspection is a type of data processing that assesses the data part and the header of a packet that is being forward over a computer network through an inspection point. It usually weeding out any non-compliance to protocol, intrusions, viruses, spams, and any other definite criteria to block the packet from passing through the inspection point. Deep packet inspection is also used to decide when a certain packet is redirected to an alternative destination. With the emergence of new technologies, deep packet inspection became feasible. Since it became more comprehensive and complete, more comparable to collecting up a book, and reading it from cover to cover. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the network security industry is poised to grow at sustainable rate despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. The implementation of remote working policy, due to lockdown is setting unforeseen stress on remote networking technologies and triggering operational technology (OT) security risk concerns over the vulnerable home network security thereby, demand for deep pack inspection is expected to increase. Furthermore, increasing number of sophisticated cyberattacks, rapid rise in adoption of regulatory and data protection laws and increasing IP traffic due to adoption of high-speed broadband globally are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. or instance, As per the report published by Symantec in 2019, about 545,231 ransomwares attacks were register across the globe in 2018, of which china was the highest ransomware attack country representing 16.9% of total ransomwares whereas brazil and Mexico ranked 4th and 6th. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, data security & privacy concern and lack of awareness are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the wide presence of security vendors long with the growing focus toward R&D in security technologies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the rising cases of cybercrimes and growing usage of mobile computing, especially in China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huawei

Arbor

Cisco

Allot Communication

Qosmos

Bivio Network

CloudShield

R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH

Sandvine

Procera

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standalone DPI

Integrated DPI

By Application:

Government

Internet Service Provider

Enterprises

Education

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

