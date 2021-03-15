Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market 2026 : Analyse the Key Applications, Trends and Business Strategies of – Huawei, Arbor, Cisco, Allot Communication

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Huawei, Arbor, Cisco, Allot Communication and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Deep packet inspection is a type of data processing that assesses the data part and the header of a packet that is being forward over a computer network through an inspection point. It usually weeding out any non-compliance to protocol, intrusions, viruses, spams, and any other definite criteria to block the packet from passing through the inspection point. Deep packet inspection is also used to decide when a certain packet is redirected to an alternative destination. With the emergence of new technologies, deep packet inspection became feasible. Since it became more comprehensive and complete, more comparable to collecting up a book, and reading it from cover to cover. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the network security industry is poised to grow at sustainable rate despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. The implementation of remote working policy, due to lockdown is setting unforeseen stress on remote networking technologies and triggering operational technology (OT) security risk concerns over the vulnerable home network security thereby, demand for deep pack inspection is expected to increase. Furthermore, increasing number of sophisticated cyberattacks, rapid rise in adoption of regulatory and data protection laws and increasing IP traffic due to adoption of high-speed broadband globally are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. or instance, As per the report published by Symantec in 2019, about 545,231 ransomwares attacks were register across the globe in 2018, of which china was the highest ransomware attack country representing 16.9% of total ransomwares whereas brazil and Mexico ranked 4th and 6th. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, data security & privacy concern and lack of awareness are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the wide presence of security vendors long with the growing focus toward R&D in security technologies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the rising cases of cybercrimes and growing usage of mobile computing, especially in China and India.

Major market players included in this report are:

Huawei

Arbor

Cisco

Allot Communication

Qosmos

Bivio Network

CloudShield

R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH

Sandvine

Procera

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standalone DPI

Integrated DPI

By Application:

Government

Internet Service Provider

Enterprises

Education

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market?

Which key players are dominating the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market?

