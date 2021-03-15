Global DECT Phones Market 2026 : Analyse the Recent Developments, Key Industry Applications and Business Strategies of – Panasonic, Gigaset AG, Philips N.V., Vtech

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global DECT Phones market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the DECT Phones market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The DECT Phones market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global DECT Phones market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global DECT Phones market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Panasonic Corporation, Gigaset AG, Philips N.V., Vtech and more – all the leading companies operating in the global DECT Phones market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global DECT Phones Market is valued approximately USD 15.59 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. DECT phones are electronic devices which is used for communication in various areas such as offices, houses, public places, and others. The DECT system consists of a base station and a wireless handset. The base station communicates with the handset through the radio waves and operates in a specified range. The global impact of COVID-19 adversely impacts the various industries and manufacturing units across the globe along with hinder the import and export of essential raw materials such as wires, fibers, rubber and others from foreign economies. Therefore, it may impacts in slightly slow down of the market. The DECT phones has wide range of application in commercial sectors and offices to communicate efficiently within the organizations & various departments of the organization. Thus, rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturer, the U.S construction industry is estimated to grow with 1% annually and it is found as increase of 1.1% in 2017 and 1.9 percent in 2018. Similarly, as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach up to USD 738.5 billion till 2022. In addition, rising adoption of advanced technology and easy portability of DECT phones is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the interference caused by other signals and widespread adoption of smartphones over DECT phones is impeding the growth of the market to a significant extent.

The regional analysis of global DECT Phones market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for DECT phones from commercial sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income and significant innovation in DECT phones within the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the DECT Phones market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Panasonic Corporation

Gigaset AG

Philips N.V.

Vtech

Uniden Holdings Corporation

Motorola, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd

NEC Corporation

Clarity Products LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

DECT

DECT 6.0

By Application:

Personal

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1.Dect Phones Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2.Dect Phones Market, By Type, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3.Dect Phones Market, By Application, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Dect Phones Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Dect Phones Market Dynamics

3.1.Dect Phones Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Dect Phones Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Dect Phones Market, By Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Dect Phones Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Dect Phones Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

5.4.Dect Phones Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Dect

5.4.2. Dect 6.0

Chapter 6.Global Dect Phones Market, By Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Dect Phones Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Dect Phones Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

6.4.Dect Phones Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Personal

6.4.2. Enterprise

Chapter 7.Global Dect Phones Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Dect Phones Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Dect Phones Market

7.2.1.U.S. Dect Phones Market

7.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Dect Phones Market

7.3.Europe Dect Phones Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Dect Phones Market

7.3.2.Germany Dect Phones Market

7.3.3.Rest Of Europe Dect Phones Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Dect Phones Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Dect Phones Market

7.4.2.India Dect Phones Market

7.4.3.Japan Dect Phones Market

7.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific Dect Phones Market

7.5.Latin America Dect Phones Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Dect Phones Market

7.5.2.Mexico Dect Phones Market

7.6.Rest Of The World Dect Phones Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Panasonic Corporation

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Technology Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Gigaset Ag

8.2.3.Philips N.V.

8.2.4.Vtech

8.2.5.Uniden Holdings Corporation

8.2.6.Motorola, Inc.

8.2.7.At&T Inc.

8.2.8.Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd

8.2.9.Nec Corporation

8.2.10.Clarity Products Llc

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

