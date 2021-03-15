Global DECT Phones Market 2021 – Panasonic Corporation, Gigaset AG, Philips N.V., Vtech, Uniden Holdings Corporation

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the DECT Phones Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global DECT Phones Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global DECT Phones Market is valued approximately USD 15.59 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. DECT phones are electronic devices which is used for communication in various areas such as offices, houses, public places, and others. The DECT system consists of a base station and a wireless handset. The base station communicates with the handset through the radio waves and operates in a specified range. The global impact of COVID-19 adversely impacts the various industries and manufacturing units across the globe along with hinder the import and export of essential raw materials such as wires, fibers, rubber and others from foreign economies. Therefore, it may impacts in slightly slow down of the market. The DECT phones has wide range of application in commercial sectors and offices to communicate efficiently within the organizations & various departments of the organization. Thus, rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturer, the U.S construction industry is estimated to grow with 1% annually and it is found as increase of 1.1% in 2017 and 1.9 percent in 2018. Similarly, as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach up to USD 738.5 billion till 2022. In addition, rising adoption of advanced technology and easy portability of DECT phones is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the interference caused by other signals and widespread adoption of smartphones over DECT phones is impeding the growth of the market to a significant extent.

The regional analysis of global DECT Phones market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for DECT phones from commercial sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income and significant innovation in DECT phones within the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the DECT Phones market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Panasonic Corporation

Gigaset AG

Philips N.V.

Vtech

Uniden Holdings Corporation

Motorola, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd

NEC Corporation

Clarity Products LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

DECT

DECT 6.0

By Application:

Personal

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global DECT Phones Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of DECT Phones Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of DECT Phones Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and DECT Phones market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global DECT Phones Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show DECT Phones Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of DECT Phones market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

