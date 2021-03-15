Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2021 – Rogers/Curamik, NGK Electronics Devices, KCC, Heraeus Electronics, Tong Hsing

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the DBC Ceramic Substrate Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Rogers/Curamik, NGK Electronics Devices, KCC, Heraeus Electronics, Tong Hsing, Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe), Nanjing Zhongjiang, Remtec, Zibo Linzi Yinhe, Stellar Industries Corp Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/17515

Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market is valued approximately USD 160 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2020-2026. DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are comprise of an Al2O3 or AlN and ceramic insulator against which absolute copper metal is enclosed by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thereby, firmly and tightly joined to the ceramic. DCB ceramic substrates have a high thermal conductivity, exceptional solderability, high strength and excellent electrical insulation. Thus, it is considered as an integral material for the design and technology of linking high-power semiconductor electronic circuits, and also suited as the basis for the technology “”Chip On Board”” (COB), which represents the increasing utility of DCB ceramic substrates in the upcoming years. Increasing utility of home appliances and rising investment on printed circuit boards are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: In 2018, Wistron (Taipei city, Taiwan) had invested USD 1.0 billion to set-up PC board manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. Also, In 2015, Ion science (Cambridgeshire, UK) had invested nearly USD 2,79,924 setting up an in-house printed circuit board (PCB) department. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for DBC Ceramic Substrate, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, in the recent year, the whole world has undergone the COVID-19 crisis thus, each sector of economy is facing various consequences such as production reduction, supply disruptions, and more. For this reason, the utility of DCB ceramic substrate is expected to decline around the world. In addition, fluctuating prices of raw material and lack of awareness are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. The regional analysis of global DBC Ceramic Substrate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rogers/Curamik

NGK Electronics Devices

KCC

Heraeus Electronics

Tong Hsing

Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe)

Nanjing Zhongjiang

Remtec

Zibo Linzi Yinhe

Stellar Industries Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate

Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate

By Application:

Power Electronics

Automotive

Home Appliances and CPV

Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://www.marketresearchport.com/reports/global-dbc-ceramic-substrate-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-aln-dbc-ceramic-substrate-al2o3-/17515

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of DBC Ceramic Substrate Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of DBC Ceramic Substrate Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and DBC Ceramic Substrate market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show DBC Ceramic Substrate Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of DBC Ceramic Substrate market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”