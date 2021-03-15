Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2021 – Rogers/Curamik, NGK Electronics Devices, KCC, Heraeus Electronics, Tong Hsing
Market Research Port published a new study on the DBC Ceramic Substrate Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market is valued approximately USD 160 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2020-2026. DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are comprise of an Al2O3 or AlN and ceramic insulator against which absolute copper metal is enclosed by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thereby, firmly and tightly joined to the ceramic. DCB ceramic substrates have a high thermal conductivity, exceptional solderability, high strength and excellent electrical insulation. Thus, it is considered as an integral material for the design and technology of linking high-power semiconductor electronic circuits, and also suited as the basis for the technology “”Chip On Board”” (COB), which represents the increasing utility of DCB ceramic substrates in the upcoming years. Increasing utility of home appliances and rising investment on printed circuit boards are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: In 2018, Wistron (Taipei city, Taiwan) had invested USD 1.0 billion to set-up PC board manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. Also, In 2015, Ion science (Cambridgeshire, UK) had invested nearly USD 2,79,924 setting up an in-house printed circuit board (PCB) department. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for DBC Ceramic Substrate, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, in the recent year, the whole world has undergone the COVID-19 crisis thus, each sector of economy is facing various consequences such as production reduction, supply disruptions, and more. For this reason, the utility of DCB ceramic substrate is expected to decline around the world. In addition, fluctuating prices of raw material and lack of awareness are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. The regional analysis of global DBC Ceramic Substrate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
Major market player included in this report are:
Rogers/Curamik
NGK Electronics Devices
KCC
Heraeus Electronics
Tong Hsing
Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe)
Nanjing Zhongjiang
Remtec
Zibo Linzi Yinhe
Stellar Industries Corp
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate
Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate
By Application:
Power Electronics
Automotive
Home Appliances and CPV
Aerospace
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of DBC Ceramic Substrate Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of DBC Ceramic Substrate Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and DBC Ceramic Substrate market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show DBC Ceramic Substrate Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of DBC Ceramic Substrate market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
