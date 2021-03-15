Global Data Science Platform Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Data Science Platform Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Data Science Platform Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation , SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Dataiku SAS, Alteryx, Inc, Fair Issac Corporation (FICO), MathWorks, Inc, Teradata, Corporation Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Data Science Platform Market is valued approximately USD 237.82 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Data science is a start to consolidate insights, information search, and their related procedures to comprehend and assess genuine information from the raw data. It gives techniques and methods drawn from numerous zones inside the wide sections of arithmetic, databases, data science, measurements and software engineering particularly from the subdomains of machine learning, bunch examination, information mining, and representation. The global impact of COVID-19 results in slow down of numerous economies and business across the world which may hinder the growth of data science platform market. The data science tools are largely accepted and demanded across the globe in various end-use industries due to the global rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and AI. Such advanced technologies derives a lot of data from multiple devices such as cameras, smartphones, and routers, among others, which can be utilized to enhance business operations therefore big data analytics are used within an organization to increasingly focusing on optimizing structured and unstructured data to produce meaningful insights. Therefore, rapid growth in big data analytics across the globe in business operations is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per the study by Wikibon, the worldwide big data market revenue for software and service is projected to grow from USD 42 billion in 2018 to USD 103 billion till 2027. In addition, growing demand for public cloud and adoption of artificial intelligence in developing economies is expected to propel the growth of market over the upcoming period. For instance: According to the study by International Financial Corporation: China GDP is expected to grow with USD 38 trillion by 2030, with the USD 7 trillion of that coming from AI through new business creation and upgradation of existing business in terms of improved efficiency and cost reduction. Also, according to the study by Accenture, AI has potential to add USD 957 billion of about 15% growth in India’s current gross value till 2035. However, Stringent government rules and regulations associated with Data science platform is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Data Science Platform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for big data analytics across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence along with need for ease of use technological methods to drive business effectiveness would create lucrative growth prospects for the Data Science Platform market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

SAP SE

RapidMiner, Inc.

Dataiku SAS

Alteryx, Inc

Fair Issac Corporation (FICO)

MathWorks, Inc

Teradata, Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

20ML

By Application:

Medical

Food

Industrial

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Data Science Platform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Data Science Platform Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Data Science Platform Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Data Science Platform market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Data Science Platform Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Data Science Platform Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Data Science Platform market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

