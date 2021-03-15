Global Data Science Platform Market 2026 : Analyse the Recent Developments, Key Industry Solutions and Business Strategies of – Microsoft, IBM, SAS Institute, SAP SE

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Data Science Platform market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Data Science Platform market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Data Science Platform market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Data Science Platform market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Data Science Platform market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Data Science Platform market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Data Science Platform Market is valued approximately USD 237.82 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Data science is a start to consolidate insights, information search, and their related procedures to comprehend and assess genuine information from the raw data. It gives techniques and methods drawn from numerous zones inside the wide sections of arithmetic, databases, data science, measurements and software engineering particularly from the subdomains of machine learning, bunch examination, information mining, and representation. The global impact of COVID-19 results in slow down of numerous economies and business across the world which may hinder the growth of data science platform market. The data science tools are largely accepted and demanded across the globe in various end-use industries due to the global rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and AI. Such advanced technologies derives a lot of data from multiple devices such as cameras, smartphones, and routers, among others, which can be utilized to enhance business operations therefore big data analytics are used within an organization to increasingly focusing on optimizing structured and unstructured data to produce meaningful insights. Therefore, rapid growth in big data analytics across the globe in business operations is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per the study by Wikibon, the worldwide big data market revenue for software and service is projected to grow from USD 42 billion in 2018 to USD 103 billion till 2027. In addition, growing demand for public cloud and adoption of artificial intelligence in developing economies is expected to propel the growth of market over the upcoming period. For instance: According to the study by International Financial Corporation: China GDP is expected to grow with USD 38 trillion by 2030, with the USD 7 trillion of that coming from AI through new business creation and upgradation of existing business in terms of improved efficiency and cost reduction. Also, according to the study by Accenture, AI has potential to add USD 957 billion of about 15% growth in India’s current gross value till 2035. However, Stringent government rules and regulations associated with Data science platform is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Data Science Platform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for big data analytics across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence along with need for ease of use technological methods to drive business effectiveness would create lucrative growth prospects for the Data Science Platform market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

SAP SE

RapidMiner, Inc.

Dataiku SAS

Alteryx, Inc

Fair Issac Corporation (FICO)

MathWorks, Inc

Teradata, Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

20ML

By Application:

Medical

Food

Industrial

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Data Science Platform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Data Science Platform market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations.

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1.Data Science Platform Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2.Data Science Platform Market, By Type, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3.Data Science Platform Market, By Application, 2018-2026 (Usd Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Data Science Platform Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Data Science Platform Market Dynamics

3.1.Data Science Platform Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Data Science Platform Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Data Science Platform Market, By Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Data Science Platform Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Data Science Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

5.4.Data Science Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solutions

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6.Global Data Science Platform Market, By Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Data Science Platform Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Data Science Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2016-2026 (Usd Billion)

6.4.Data Science Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Bfsi

6.4.2. Telecommunication

6.4.3. Transportation And Logistics

6.4.4. Healthcare

6.4.5. Manufacturing

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7.Global Data Science Platform Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Data Science Platform Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Data Science Platform Market

7.2.1.U.S. Data Science Platform Market

7.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Data Science Platform Market

7.3.Europe Data Science Platform Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Data Science Platform Market

7.3.2.Germany Data Science Platform Market

7.3.3.Rest Of Europe Data Science Platform Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Data Science Platform Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Data Science Platform Market

7.4.2.India Data Science Platform Market

7.4.3.Japan Data Science Platform Market

7.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific Data Science Platform Market

7.5.Latin America Data Science Platform Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Data Science Platform Market

7.5.2.Mexico Data Science Platform Market

7.6.Rest Of The World Data Science Platform Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Microsoft Corporation

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Technology Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Ibm Corporation

8.2.3. Sas Institute, Inc.

8.2.4. Sap Se

8.2.5. Rapidminer, Inc.

8.2.6. Dataiku Sas

8.2.7. Alteryx, Inc

8.2.8. Fair Issac Corporation (Fico)

8.2.9. Mathworks, Inc

8.2.10.Teradata, Corporation

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

