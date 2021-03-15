Global Cyber security insurance Market Growth at CAGR during Forecast Period 2021-2027

Cyber risks are becoming more prevalent and disruptive, with an increased number of incidents involving data breaches, phishing scams, malware attacks, ransomware threats, and identity theft. Cyber insurance helps protect businesses against losses resulting from cyber-attacks or data breaches. Cyber insurance coverage can include data loss and restoration, extortion, legal fees, and more. Cyber Security Insurance Market insurance increases and improves cybersecurity with the benefits of good security, and internalizing of the costs of poor security. Many benefits coincide with investing in insurance.

The growth of the US cyber insurance market is due to the introduction of legislation in most states to take appropriate security measures to protect against cyber risks and report serious breaches to national authorities. This led to an increase in demand for cyber insurance products covering personal data breaches. The U.S. is the largest market for the cybersecurity insurance market. The U.S. economy loses US$57 billion-US$109 billion per year due to malicious cyber activity, according to the White House Council of Economic Advisers. European market can be expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period, owing to new laws about data security and protection, “EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)”

Global Cyber Security Insurance Market: Scope Of The Report

The global market for cybersecurity insurance is segmented on service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The market is segmented into risk management, integrity, forefront portfolio, third party liability, and others based on service type. The global cybersecurity insurance market is bisected into small, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into banking and financial services, telecom and IT, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, travel, hospitality, etc. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the cybersecurity insurance market’s growth during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global cybersecurity insurance market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in each segment and region’s cybersecurity insurance market and growth trends. It includes companies’ strategies, financial news, SWOT analysis, and products under the company profile section. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces:

buyers’ bargaining power

suppliers’ bargaining power

the threat of new entrants

the threat of substitutes

degree of competition in the cybersecurity insurance market

This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the cybersecurity insurance market. It explains the various participants, including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels within the value chain operating in the market.

Global Cyber Security Insurance Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the air purifier market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted regularly with industry experts and participants to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings and help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Cyber Security Insurance Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global cybersecurity insurance market report provides a company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The global cybersecurity insurance market includes key players such as XL Group Ltd., American International Group Inc., Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd, AON PLC, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Munich Re Group, Chubb, HSB, BCS financial corporation, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., Markel Corp, Traveler’s group, Hiscox, Beazely Insurance group and others.

The Cyber Security Insurance Market Has Been Segmented As Below:

Market Segmentation: Global Cyber Security Insurance Market

By Service Type

• Risk Management

• Integrity

• Forefront Portfolio

• Third Party Liability

By Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financials

Telecom And IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Travel And Hospitality

Others

