Global Custom Higher Education Market 2021 – Adobe Inc., Xerox Holdings Corporation, Verizon Communication Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation

Market Research Port published a new study on the Custom Higher Education Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Custom Higher Education Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Custom Higher Education Market is valued approximately USD 65.48 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Higher education is also known as post-secondary education and tertiary education which is an optional final stage of formal learning occurring after the completion of secondary education. It is comprises of all post-secondary education, training and research guidance at education institutions which are authorized as institutions of higher education by state authorities. Also, it is originated at various educational institutes such as universities, academies, colleges, seminaries, and institutes of technology along with through certain college-level institutions, including vocational schools, trade schools, and other career colleges awarding degrees. The global burden of COVID-19 results in lockdown of various economies that upsurge the demand for online and digital medium of learning mechanism to ensure propel social distancing among students. Therefore, the rapid growth in online education & technological innovation and advancement adopted in education sector across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per the study of Shift Disruptive E-learning, e-learning requires 40-60% less employee time compared to the traditional classroom setting, 25-60% of increase in retention rates compared to classroom learning which is 8-10%. Also, according to the World Education Services, the global e-learning market is expected to grow till USD 331 billion by 2025 with the rise in Massive Open online courses (MOOC) from 6850 in 2016 to 9400 in 2017 and According to the Holon IQ, the artificial intelligence based educational technology expenditure is on 2018 was USD 0.8 billion in 2018 and projected to USD 6.1 billion till 2025. In addition, rise in enrollment of students for higher education globally is also expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. However, huge cost incurred in opting higher education is expected to hamper the growth of market over the upcoming period.
The regional analysis of global Custom Higher Education market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adoption of advanced technologies in higher education sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in enrollment of students for higher education across the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Custom Higher Education market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Adobe Inc.
Xerox Holdings Corporation
Verizon Communication Inc.
Educomp Solutions Ltd.
International Business Machines Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Dell, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Blackboard, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Software Solution:
Campus Technology
Data security and Compliance
Student and curriculum
Performance Management
Content and Collaboration
Other solutions
By Hardware Device:
Tablets
PCs
Projectors
Interactive White boards
Others
By Service:
Consulting and Advisory
Implementation
Training & support
By End-user:
Private College
Community college
State Universities
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Custom Higher Education Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Custom Higher Education Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Custom Higher Education Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Custom Higher Education market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Custom Higher Education Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Custom Higher Education Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Custom Higher Education market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
