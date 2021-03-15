Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Amcor, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, MeadWestvaco, Sonoco products

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Corrugated Box Packaging Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Amcor, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, MeadWestvaco, Sonoco products , Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi Limited, DS Smith PLC, TGI Packaging, US Corrugated Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/17569

Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 261.9 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The corrugated packaging products are combined with cushioning with structural rigidity within it, that enables prominent protection to fragile or heavy contents from damage. Its lightweight property and clean nature help in lowering shipping cost to the users and comprises of impactful graphics on it which is helpful in improving brand awareness among people and ultimately leads to the improvement in product sale. Also, corrugated packaging contains 88 percent of the recycled material, with additional fresh fibers originating from sustainably managed trees. Due to such feature of corrugated box packaging, it is gaining significant demand across the globe in various end use industries such as healthcare, food and beverages and electronics etc. Therefore, rapid industrialization and significant initiatives taken by government across the globe regarding industrialization is driving the growth of market over the forecast years For instance: as per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the government of India took ‘Make in India’ initiatives through which it aims to increase the share of manufacturing sector to the GDP to 25% percent by 2022, from 16 percent in 2018. Also, in Union Budget of 2018-19, the government of India reduced the income tax rate to 25% for all companies having a turnover of up to USD 38.75 million, to promote industrialization. Similarly, on September 2016, Hangzhou, China, the G20 initiatives was taken to support industrialization in Africa and least developed countries. The initiative aims to Support sustainable agriculture, investment in sustainable and secure energy, agri-business and agro-industry development and sustainable and resilient infrastructure and Industrialize through trade and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in sustainable infrastructure. In addition, rising demand of corrugated box packaging in emerging economies due to the rapid growth in e-commerce, retail and food & beverage industries is the factor creating a lucrative thrust to the growth of market over the forecast years. However, Volatility of corrugated box prices due to the fluctuation in prices of raw materials and Kraft papers is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Corrugated Box Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in food & beverage industries in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as surging demand for consumer electronics manufacturing would create lucrative growth prospects for the Corrugated Box Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

MeadWestvaco

Sonoco products

Oji Holdings Corporation

Mondi Limited

DS Smith PLC

TGI Packaging

US Corrugated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single Corrugated

Double Corrugated

Triple Corrugated

By Application:

Food and beverages

Electronics and home appliance

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceutical industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://www.marketresearchport.com/reports/global-corrugated-box-packaging-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-single-corrugated-double-corr/17569

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Corrugated Box Packaging Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Corrugated Box Packaging Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Corrugated Box Packaging market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Corrugated Box Packaging Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Corrugated Box Packaging market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”