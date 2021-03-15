Global Connected Motorcycle Market 2026 : Analyse the Recent Developments, Industry Trends, Opportunities and Business Strategies of – Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Starcom Systems LTD, Vodafone

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Connected Motorcycle Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Connected Motorcycle market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Connected Motorcycle market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Connected Motorcycle market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Connected Motorcycle market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Connected Motorcycle market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Connected Motorcycle market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Connected Motorcycle market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Starcom Systems LTD, Vodafone and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Connected Motorcycle market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Connected Motorcycle Market is valued approximately USD 39 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 48.30% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The connected motorcycles are referred as motorcycles those are equipped with IoT devices offering seamless internet connectivity in motorcycles and data sharing. It is a modern technology incorporated in motorcycles to provide smart and intelligent two-wheeler mobility. The connected motorcycle enables the rider to monitor four major areas of bike which includes ride data sharing, charging, system upgrade & updates and bike status & alerts. As the COVID-19 outbreaks across the globe it affects adversely towards the production of automobiles due to the lockdown in various economies. Whereas, the connected motorcycles are equipped with IoT devices and powered by artificial intelligence which is an advancement in technology equipped in with several electronic systems and devices that can offer easy locate and navigate services and ultimately monitor performance of motorcycles. Due to such advanced features it is creating large demand among customers, therefore, rise in sale of motorcycles across the globe is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per MarkLines Co. Ltd, India is the largest manufacturer of two-wheeler in the world. In India, two-wheeler industry production grew from 23.2 million units in 2018 to 24.5 million units in 2019 and expected to increase up to 50.6 million units till 2026. Similarly, as per the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM), in Europe, over 1,079,524 motorcycles were registered in 2019 which an increase of over 8% from the year 2018. Italy accounts for the largest share in the motorcycle market with having about 231,712 units of motorcycle in the region, followed by France and Spain that have over 197,470 units and 177,037 units of motorcycles respectively in 2019. In addition, consumer shift towards premium motorcycles and adoption of safety and security features in motorcycles are the prominent factors creating a lucrative thrust to the growth of market. However, Absence of Connected Standards and Uniform Platform is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Connected Motorcycle market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the consumer shift towards premium motorcycle along with adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing production of motorcycle vehicle in the region along with Consumer Demand for Smartphone Integration and Digital Dashboards would create lucrative growth prospects for the Connected Motorcycle market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Starcom Systems LTD

Vodafone

BMW Group

TE Connectivity

Panasonic Corporation

Aeris

Kpit

Autotalks LTD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Ride Sharing Data

Charging

Navigation

Others

By Propulsion Type:

IC Engine

Electric Engine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Connected Motorcycle market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Connected Motorcycle market.

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.1.Connected Motorcycle Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.2.Connected Motorcycle Market, By Technology, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.3.Connected Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion Type, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Connected Motorcycle Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Connected Motorcycle Market Dynamics

3.1.Connected Motorcycle Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Connected Motorcycle Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Technology

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Connected Motorcycle Market By Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Connected Motorcycle Market Estimates & Forecasts By Technology 2016-2026 (Usd Million)

5.4.Connected Motorcycle Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Ride Sharing Data

5.4.2. Charging

5.4.3. Navigation

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6.Global Connected Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion Type

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Connected Motorcycle Market By Propulsion Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Connected Motorcycle Market Estimates & Forecasts By Propulsion Type 2016-2026 (Usd Million)

6.4.Connected Motorcycle Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Ic Engine

6.4.2. Electric Engine

Chapter 7.Global Connected Motorcycle Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Connected Motorcycle Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Connected Motorcycle Market

7.2.1.U.S. Connected Motorcycle Market

7.2.1.1. Technology Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.Propulsion Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Connected Motorcycle Market

7.3.Europe Connected Motorcycle Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Connected Motorcycle Market

7.3.2.Germany Connected Motorcycle Market

7.3.3.Rest Of Europe Connected Motorcycle Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Connected Motorcycle Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Connected Motorcycle Market

7.4.2.India Connected Motorcycle Market

7.4.3.Japan Connected Motorcycle Market

7.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific Connected Motorcycle Market

7.5.Latin America Connected Motorcycle Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Connected Motorcycle Market

7.5.2.Mexico Connected Motorcycle Market

7.6.Rest Of The World Connected Motorcycle Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Robert Bosch Gmbh

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Technology Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Continental Ag

8.2.3. Starcom Systems Inc.

8.2.4. Vodafone Group Plc

8.2.5. Bmw Group

8.2.6.Te Connectivity

8.2.7. Panasonic Corporation

8.2.8. Aeris Communications, Inc.

8.2.9. Kpit Technologies Limited

8.2.10.Autotalks Ltd

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

