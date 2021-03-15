Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market 2026 : Analyse the Recent Developments, Key Industry Solutions and Business Strategies of – ADP, Sage Group, Zenefits Software, Kronosrporated

“

Competitive Research Report on Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market with In-Depth focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Market Trends & Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Market Growth Status, Market Investments, Developments, Industry Size, Shares, Key Industry Applications and Worldwide Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Cloud-based Payroll Software market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market such as the Cloud-based Payroll Software market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Cloud-based Payroll Software market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Cloud-based Payroll Software market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Cloud-based Payroll Software market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. ADP Inc., Sage Group, Zenefits Software, Kronos Incorporated and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market is being affected due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations are temporary shutdown. So various companies have temporarily stopped all new hiring and some have reduced team size. Payroll software organizes, and simplifies complex compensation planning and enables managers to improve budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions with organizational guidelines. Cloud-based payroll software is being installed by companies as it helps managers to improve accuracy as well as compensation and review processes. The cloud-based payroll software can be accessed from anywhere and helps organizations to access data and services remotely through a web browser without installing and managing application software. The secured cloud-backup of employee data, advantages over on-premise solutions and ease of system enhancements & updates are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in November 2017, FinancialForce agreed a partnership with ADP. This partnership provided the access to ADP’s portfolio of HCM cloud solution including payroll services across the globe. However, security issue is the major factor restraining the growth of global Cloud-based Payroll Software market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cloud-based Payroll Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of large number of industries with huge employee base per company. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market players included in this report are:

ADP Inc.

Sage Group

Zenefits Software

Kronos Incorporated

Ascentis HR Software

Oracle Corporation

Paycom Software Inc.

Ceridian HCM Inc. (Morneau Sheppell Inc.)

FinancialForce Software

IRIS Software Group Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Free and Open-Source Software

Subscription-Based Software

By Organization Size:

Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Government

Defense

Education

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which market parameters are responsible for the significant and rapid growth of the Cloud-based Payroll Software market?

Which key players are dominating the Cloud-based Payroll Software market across the world?

Which product and application segments will be at the top in 2021?

What will be the market size of the global Cloud-based Payroll Software industry in 2021?

Which global and regional markets will be at the top in the upcoming years?

Which product and application segments will have a long term and significant growth in 2021?

What are the emerging opportunities, developments and challenges in the Cloud-based Payroll Software market?

Which market trends are taking over the growth of the global market?

What business strategies are adopted by the key industry players in the Cloud-based Payroll Software market?

After post COVID-19 situation, what is the scenario in the Cloud-based Payroll Software market?

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, by Organization Size, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Dynamics

3.1.Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, by Product Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Free and Open-Source Software

5.4.2.Subscription-Based Software

Chapter 6.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, by Organization Size

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market by Organization Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization Size 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

6.4.2.Large Enterprises

Chapter 7.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, by Application

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4.Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Government

7.4.2.Defence

7.4.3.Education

7.4.4.Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

7.4.5.IT

7.4.6.Others

Chapter 8.Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Cloud-based Payroll Software Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.2.1.U.S. Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Organization Size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2.Canada Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.3.Europe Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.3.2.Germany Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.3.3.Rest of Europe Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.4.2.India Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.4.3.Japan Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.5.Latin America Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.5.2.Mexico Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

8.6.Rest of The World Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.ADP Inc.

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Sage Group

9.2.3.Zenefits Software

9.2.4.Kronos Incorporated

9.2.5.Ascentis HR Software

9.2.6.Oracle Corporation

9.2.7.Paycom Software Inc.

9.2.8.Ceridian HCM Inc. (Morneau Sheppell Inc.)

9.2.9.FinancialForce Software

9.2.10.IRIS Software Group Ltd.

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

