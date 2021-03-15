Global Bismuth Market 2026 : Analyse the Recent Growth Status, Industry Consumption, Trends, Demands and Business Strategies of – 5N Plus, Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Merck KGaA, Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co.

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the global Bismuth market. It certainly changed the whole economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to industry alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Bismuth market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The Bismuth market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key business players.

The global Bismuth market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Bismuth market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. 5N Plus, Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Merck KGaA, Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co. and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Bismuth market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Bismuth Market is valued approximately USD 260.47 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.99% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Bismuth is a white, crystalline, brittle metal that has a slightly pinkish tinge. It is pnictogen which is a brittle metal having similar chemical properties to that of arsenic and antimony. It is popular for its excellent diamagnetic, high electrical resistance and low thermal properties. It is naturally found in ores namely, bismuthinite and bismite. Due to its advent properties it has wide range of application in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics and automotive etc. therefore, global outbreak of COVID-19 can adversely affects to its growth due to the announcement of lockdown and shut-downs of various economies and industries across the globe. Bismuth has a wide range of application in automotive industries in automotive finish, clutch pads, and others. For instance: According to Minor Metals Trade Association, 2 ounces of bismuth is used per vehicle, which is expected to drive the demand for bismuth in automotive applications. Therefore, rapid growth in production of automotive across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), the production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 in the global scenario. Also, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. In addition, rising demand of bismuth in pharmaceutical industries is also the factors likely to create a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market. However, the availability of substitutes such as alumina, antibiotics, and others for pharmaceutical applications of bismuth is hindering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Bismuth market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand of bismuth in automotive industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing demand of bismuth in pharmaceutical industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bismuth market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

5N Plus

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co.

Peñoles

Nui Phao Mining Joint Venture Co.Ltd

Fortune Minerals Ltd

Xianyang Jump Hua Bismuth Industry Co., LTD

Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co., Ltd.

Western Minmetals Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Derivatives offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Derivatives:

Bismuth Nitrate

Bismuth Oxide

Bismuth Oxychloride

Bismuth Sub Nitrate

Bismuth Sub Carbonate

Bismuth Aluminate

By End-Use Industries:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Pigments

Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bismuth Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Bismuth market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Bismuth market.

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.1.Bismuth Market, By Region, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.2.Bismuth Market, By Derivatives, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.2.3.Bismuth Market, By End-Use Industries, 2018-2026 (Usd Million)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Bismuth Market Definition And Scope

2.1.Objective Of The Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope Of The Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered For The Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Bismuth Market Dynamics

3.1.Bismuth Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Bismuth Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.Pest Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Bismuth Market, By Derivatives

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Bismuth Market By Derivatives, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Bismuth Market Estimates & Forecasts By Derivatives 2016-2026 (Usd Million)

5.4.Bismuth Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Bismuth Nitrate

5.4.2. Bismuth Oxide

5.4.3.Bismuth Oxychloride

5.4.4. Bismuth Sub Nitrate

5.4.5.Bismuth Sub Carbonate

5.4.6. Bismuth Aluminate

Chapter 6.Global Bismuth Market, By End-Use Industries

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Bismuth Market By End-Use Industries, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Bismuth Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-Use Industries 2016-2026 (Usd Million)

6.4.Bismuth Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical

6.4.2. Cosmetics And Pigments

6.4.3. Electronics

6.4.4. Automotive

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7.Global Bismuth Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Bismuth Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Bismuth Market

7.2.1.U.S. Bismuth Market

7.2.1.1. Derivatives Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.End-Use Industries Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Bismuth Market

7.3.Europe Bismuth Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Bismuth Market

7.3.2.Germany Bismuth Market

7.3.3.Rest Of Europe Bismuth Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Bismuth Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Bismuth Market

7.4.2.India Bismuth Market

7.4.3.Japan Bismuth Market

7.4.4.Rest Of Asia Pacific Bismuth Market

7.5.Latin America Bismuth Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Bismuth Market

7.5.2.Mexico Bismuth Market

7.6.Rest Of The World Bismuth Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. 5n Plus

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

8.2.3. Merck Kgaa

8.2.4. Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co.

8.2.5. Peñoles

8.2.6.Nui Phao Mining Joint Venture Co.Ltd

8.2.7. Fortune Minerals Ltd

8.2.8. Xianyang Jump Hua Bismuth Industry Co., Ltd

8.2.9. Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co., Ltd.

8.2.10.Western Minmetals Corporation

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

