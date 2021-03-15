Global Bismuth Market 2021 – 5N Plus, Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Merck KGaA, Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co., Peñoles

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Bismuth Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Bismuth Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies 5N Plus, Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Merck KGaA, Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co., Peñoles, Nui Phao Mining Joint Venture Co.Ltd, Fortune Minerals Ltd, Xianyang Jump Hua Bismuth Industry Co., LTD, Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co., Ltd., Western Minmetals Corporation Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Bismuth Market is valued approximately USD 260.47 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.99% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Bismuth is a white, crystalline, brittle metal that has a slightly pinkish tinge. It is pnictogen which is a brittle metal having similar chemical properties to that of arsenic and antimony. It is popular for its excellent diamagnetic, high electrical resistance and low thermal properties. It is naturally found in ores namely, bismuthinite and bismite. Due to its advent properties it has wide range of application in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics and automotive etc. therefore, global outbreak of COVID-19 can adversely affects to its growth due to the announcement of lockdown and shut-downs of various economies and industries across the globe. Bismuth has a wide range of application in automotive industries in automotive finish, clutch pads, and others. For instance: According to Minor Metals Trade Association, 2 ounces of bismuth is used per vehicle, which is expected to drive the demand for bismuth in automotive applications. Therefore, rapid growth in production of automotive across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), the production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 in the global scenario. Also, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. In addition, rising demand of bismuth in pharmaceutical industries is also the factors likely to create a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market. However, the availability of substitutes such as alumina, antibiotics, and others for pharmaceutical applications of bismuth is hindering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Bismuth market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand of bismuth in automotive industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing demand of bismuth in pharmaceutical industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bismuth market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

5N Plus

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Hunan Jinwang Bismuth Industry Co.

Peñoles

Nui Phao Mining Joint Venture Co.Ltd

Fortune Minerals Ltd

Xianyang Jump Hua Bismuth Industry Co., LTD

Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co., Ltd.

Western Minmetals Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Derivatives offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Derivatives:

Bismuth Nitrate

Bismuth Oxide

Bismuth Oxychloride

Bismuth Sub Nitrate

Bismuth Sub Carbonate

Bismuth Aluminate

By End-Use Industries:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Pigments

Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bismuth Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Bismuth Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Bismuth Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Bismuth market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Bismuth Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Bismuth Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Bismuth market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

