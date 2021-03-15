Global Arbidol Hydrochloride Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – JSC Pharmstandard, Shandong Chuangxin Pharmaceutical Research and Development Co.,LTD, Yichang Tianren Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Shenyang Coupling Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.

“

Global Arbidol Hydrochloride Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details
Estimation Year 2021
Historical Data 2015 – 2020
Forecast Period 2021 – 2027
Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more.
Top Companies JSC Pharmstandard, Shandong Chuangxin Pharmaceutical Research and Development Co.,LTD, Yichang Tianren Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Shenyang Coupling Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Arbidol Hydrochloride Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Arbidol Hydrochloride is a Russia-made powerful broad-spectrum antiviral which is used for the treatment of number of enveloped and non-enveloped viruses. The drug is majorly used in Russia and China and is effective in treating influenza A & B viruses and hepatitis C virus. Hence the growing number of diseases due to the spread of new type of viruses drives the market for Arbidol. As the virus spreads, the diseases turn into an epidemic and hence the demand for Arbidol Hydrochloride surges. For Instance: In 2020 the spread of the COVID-19 turned into a Pandemic which has created a huge demand for Arbidol for treatment of the disease. As per World of meters, as of 2nd May 2020 the number of Coronavirus Cases have increased to 3.4 million while the death toll from this virus has reached to 239 thousand. The spread of the virus has initiated large number of clinical trials trying to create an effective treatment and vaccine for the disease. These clinical trials involve usage of Arbidol Hydrochloride for treatment. As the national Health Commission of China, in February 2020 issued a guidance selecting Lopinavir-ritonavir and Arbidol for treating COVID-19. The decision for the selection was based on in-vitro cell tests and previous clinical data from SARS and MERS. This further led to an increase in production of Arbidol Hydrochloride in China. As Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group since Mid-January has donated 50,000 boxes of arbidol tablets to the medical staff in Wuhan and since then more orders for the medicine have come in from the clinical medical institutions. The company can produce 900 thousand of Arbidol Hydrochloride capsules per day which is about twice the normal daily volume of production. Also, the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has developed a convenient and cost-effective synthetic process for producing antiviral drug Favipiravir. Along with the drug, the institute is working on the production of other drugs namely, Arbidol and Triazavarin for the battling the pandemic. Hence the surge in demand owing to the rising clinical trials has led to the increase in production of arbidol tablets and capsules driving the market towards growth. However, unsuccessful trials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Arbidol Hydrochloride market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and promptness & affordability of urgent care services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Arbidol Hydrochloride market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

JSC Pharmstandard

Shandong Chuangxin Pharmaceutical Research and Development Co.,LTD

Yichang Tianren Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

Shenyang Coupling Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Arbidol Hydrochloride Tablets

Arbidol Hydrochloride Capsules

Arbidol Hydrochloride Granules

By Application:

Anti Influenza Virus

COVID-19

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Arbidol Hydrochloride Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Arbidol Hydrochloride Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Arbidol Hydrochloride Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Arbidol Hydrochloride market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Arbidol Hydrochloride Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Arbidol Hydrochloride Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Arbidol Hydrochloride market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

