Global Aptamers Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026||Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Cambio, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., SOMALOGIC, INC

Global Aptamers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 176.86 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 722.69 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aptamers market are Aptamer Sciences, Inc., AMBiotech, Aptagen, LLC., Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Cambio, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., SOMALOGIC, INC., TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Vivonics Inc., NOXXON Pharma, 2bind GmbH, NOVAPTECH, Donovan Biotechnology, LLC, ATDBio Ltd., AuramerBio, Barrick Lab, Creative Biogene, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, IBA GmbH and Kaneka Corporation among others.

Market Drivers

Increased R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors

Low cost of aptamers

High efficiency of aptamers to bind large molecules as compared to antibodies

Market Restraints

Low market acceptance can be considered as a restraint for the market

Lack of trained professionals can also be considered as a restraint for the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, a journal has been published by the MDPI, which explains about the use of aptamers in cancer therapy. This has highlighted different perspectives and challenges for aptamers to be used in diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

In September 2018, Base Pair Biotechnologies was awarded for discovering aptamers to canine oncology biomarkers. It can be used in development and validation of non-mouse reagents which can enable preclinical development of novel therapeutics.

Segmentation: Global Aptamers Market

By Type

DNA-Based Aptamers RNA-Based Aptamers XNA-Based Aptamers

By Application Diagnostics Therapeutics Development Research and Development Other Applications

By Technology SELEX Other Technologies

By End User Academic and Government Research Institutes Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Other End Users

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



