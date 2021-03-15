Global Aptamers Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026||Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Cambio, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., SOMALOGIC, INC
An all inclusive Aptamers market report gives essential information, objective insights regarding international market trends and leads, competitor analysis, and much more. All the teams involved in building this market research report including consultants, market researchers, and data providers work hand-in-hand to generate more insightful data. Traditional research methodologies are supplemented with pioneering approaches to offer evidence-based insights via this market research report. The Aptamers business report provides industry players with crucial support to expand their customer base within diverse market spaces.
Global Aptamers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 176.86 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 722.69 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aptamers market are Aptamer Sciences, Inc., AMBiotech, Aptagen, LLC., Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Cambio, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., SOMALOGIC, INC., TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Vivonics Inc., NOXXON Pharma, 2bind GmbH, NOVAPTECH, Donovan Biotechnology, LLC, ATDBio Ltd., AuramerBio, Barrick Lab, Creative Biogene, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, IBA GmbH and Kaneka Corporation among others.
Market Drivers
- Increased R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors
- Low cost of aptamers
- High efficiency of aptamers to bind large molecules as compared to antibodies
Market Restraints
- Low market acceptance can be considered as a restraint for the market
- Lack of trained professionals can also be considered as a restraint for the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, a journal has been published by the MDPI, which explains about the use of aptamers in cancer therapy. This has highlighted different perspectives and challenges for aptamers to be used in diagnostic and therapeutic agents.
- In September 2018, Base Pair Biotechnologies was awarded for discovering aptamers to canine oncology biomarkers. It can be used in development and validation of non-mouse reagents which can enable preclinical development of novel therapeutics.
Segmentation: Global Aptamers Market
- By Type
- DNA-Based Aptamers
- RNA-Based Aptamers
- XNA-Based Aptamers
- By Application
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics Development
- Research and Development
- Other Applications
- By Technology
- SELEX
- Other Technologies
- By End User
- Academic and Government Research Institutes
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Other End Users
- By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
