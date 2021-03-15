Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market with Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis | Cree, Infineon Technologies AG, MACOM, Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market is expected to reach USD 31.64 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on gallium nitride semiconductor device market provides analysis and insights regarding the factor such as increasing demand of consumer electronics.

Increasing growth of automotive market, rising applications regarding the property of wide bandgap, adoption of gallium nitride in Rf power electronics, surging demand from defence, military and aerospace sector are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, introduction of 5G infrastructure and surging applications in hybrid electric and electric applications will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of Gallium nitride semiconductor device market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increasing competition in high voltage semiconductor application will act as market restraints for gallium nitride semiconductor device in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This gallium nitride semiconductor device market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on gallium nitride semiconductor device market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Scope and Market Size

Gallium nitride semiconductor device market is segmented on the basis of device type, wafer size, component, application and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Gallium nitride semiconductor device market on the basis of device type has been segmented as opto-semiconductor device, power semiconductor device and Rf semiconductor device. Power semiconductor device has been further segmented into discrete power semiconductor device and integrated power semiconductor device. Rf semiconductor device has been further segmented into discrete Rf semiconductor device and integrated Rf semiconductor device.

Based on wafer size, gallium nitride semiconductor device market has been segmented into 2-inch wafer, 4-inch wafer and 6-inch and above wafer.

On the basis of conponent, gallium nitride semiconductor device market has been segmented into transistor, diode, rectifier, power IC and other.

On the basis of application, gallium nitride semiconductor device market has been segmented into power drives, light detection and ranging, radio frequency, lighting and laser. Power drives have been further segmented into Ev drives and industrial drives. Light detection and ranging have been further segmented into supply and inverter, switch-mode power supply, inverter, wireless charging and Ev charging. Radio frequency has been further segmented into radio frequency front-end module, repeater/booster/das, radar and satellite.

Gallium nitride semiconductor device has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into telecommunications, industrial, automotive, renewables, consumer and enterprise, military, defence, and aerospace, medical.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Country Level Analysis

Gallium nitride semiconductor device market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, device type, wafer size, component, application and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the gallium nitride semiconductor device market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the gallium nitride semiconductor device market due to well established electronic industry, while Asia-Pacific will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to increasing demand of electronic products.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Share Analysis

Gallium nitride semiconductor device market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

The major players covered in the gallium nitride semiconductor device market report are Cree, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MACOM, Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation., GaN Systems, Exagan., VisIC Technologies, Integra Technologies, Inc., Navitas Semiconductor, SAMSUNG, Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Ampleon, SUMITOMO ELECTRIC DEVICE INNOVATIONS USA, INC., Northrop Grumman Corporation., Dialog Semiconductor, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

