Fruit Water Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 Top Key Players are The Coca-Cola Company., National Beverage, Hint, Adirondack beverages, Prystine., ECPlaza Network

Fruit water market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing health awareness among the population has been directly impacting the growth of fruit water market.

Fruit water is a type of water that is a blend of fruits, vegetables and herbs. Fruit water has no calories and helps provide better health. It helps to keep the body hydrated and also enhances flavour without the addition of extra chemical additives. Fruit water is a rich source of antioxidants and vitamins that are released through various fruits and vegetables infused in it.

Key Players: The major players covered in the fruit water market report are The Coca-Cola Company., National Beverage Corp., Hint Inc., Adirondack beverages, Inc., Prystine., ECPlaza Network Inc., Propel Water., Treo Brands LLC, Core Nutritionals, LLC, PepsiCo, Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., ESLENA Infused, Nestlé S.A., Louis Dreyfus Company, Austria Juice, Parle Agro, DS Group., Dabur., Döhler., BC Tree Fruits., Del Monte Foods, Inc. are among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

