Fruit Sorting Machine Market Comprehensive Analysis By 2027

Fruit Sorting Machine Market: Introduction

Fruit sorting machines help in sorting different types of fruits. Various fruit sorting machines are available in the market which removes pit, discoloration, mold, mechanical damage, and foreign materials such as insects, glass, and plastic.

Fruit sorting machines help in reducing waste & improve operation, minimizes the use of chemical & energy, increases food safety, productivity, and assures food quality. Various sensors are used in the machines which help to sort fruits by color, weight, shape, size, defect, biological characteristics, etc. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for fruit sorting machines during the forecast period.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities of the Global Fruit Sorting Machine Market

6 billion tons of food is lost or wasted every year. Quality, taste, and origin influences the buying behavior of consumers. Contaminated fruits do not make it through exports and hampers the business.

Fruit sorting machines minimize the handling of fruit and help in maintaining an efficient and effective supply chain system. These machines help in maintaining the quality of the fruit which is of crucial when it is exported to other regions.

The type of fruit sorting machine changes according to country. Developed countries demand high quality machines which are equipped with tools to detect defect and humidity. In developing countries where labor cost is low, weight and diameter sorting is required. Fruit sorting machines are customized according to customer needs. Increasing labor cost is projected to drive the demand for fruit sorting machines during the forecast period.

Consumption of fruits is increasing globally due to increasing health awareness. Demand for fruits increases during festive seasons (in western countries demand rises before Christmas and in Islamic countries during Ramadan). Introduction of machines during this time frame provides business opportunity for manufacturers.

Some manufacturers provide cameras for more accurate sorting of fruits while other manufacturers provide training service for machine operating. Fluctuation in raw material cost involved in machine manufacturing might hamper the production cost.

Stringent food regulations around the world to enhance safety of consumers is one of the driving factors of the market.

North America to Lead the Global Fruit Sorting Machine Market

Geographically, the global fruit sorting machine market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America is expected to dominate the fruit sorting machine market during the forecast period. The market growth is due to increasing automation, high labor cost, strict laws, and inclination of people toward fitness and healthy food.

North America is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Developing nations such as India and China are likely to drive the demand for fruit sorting machines due to increasing population in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Fruit Sorting Machine Market

The market is fragmented with the presence of many regional manufacturers.

Leading players operating in the global fruit sorting machine market include: