Folding Bike Market Latest Review: Know More About Industry Gainers- DAHON North America, Inc., Brompton Bicycle Ltd. Cyclecentric Ltd., Bobbin Bicycles Ltd., Decathlon S.A., Dawes Cycles Limited

In its latest report on Folding Bike Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Folding Bike Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Folding Bike Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Modern lifestyle and busy schedules force people to operate without exercise and just eat junk food which in turn leads to obesity or overweight. Hence, rising health issues amongst users increase the requirement for folding bicycle in the years to come.

A folding bicycle is a 2-wheeled transportation, with pedals, which can be folded into a compressed form, facilitating easy park and transport. From last few years, the bicycle with extra features such as folding has been seeing a rise in demand. Long walking distance between station, workplaces, and homes have motivated users to adopt bicycle as an everyday transportation mode. Different substances employed for the folding bicycle are steel, carbon fiber, and aluminum. Selection of substance relies upon the weight, cost, rigidity, and stress. The folding bicycle is normally compact and can be employed as a transportation mode in an educational and industrial sector.

Offline distribution channel was the biggest section. A huge number of users select to buy from this channel owing to the accessibility of test drive options. These stores are also offering tailored purchasing options, where users can select their tailored colors and designs. In addition to this, availability of different branded goods in domestic supermarkets or other shops will power the requirement for this channel in the coming future.

26 inch size folding bicycle created a huge revenue. These goods are suggested majorly for the users with a height of 5.5–6 inches. Over the last few years, mountain biking has turned out to be popular as they provide health advantages comprising enhanced blood circulation, increased brain power, less stress on the joints, improved mood, reduced stress, coordination for whole body workout, and improved balance. The users, particularly mountain bikers, are predicted to prefer these goods over the coming years.

Folding Bike Companies:

The major players included in the global folding bike market forecast are,

DAHON North America, Inc.

Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

Cyclecentric Ltd.

Bobbin Bicycles Ltd.

Decathlon S.A.

Dawes Cycles Limited

Montague Corporation

Citizen Bike Inc.

Mobility Holdings, Ltd

Hummingbird Bike Company, Ltd.

Biketec AG

others.

Folding Bike Market Key Segments:

By Product Type: Mid-Fold, Vertical Fold, Triangle Hinge, Magnet Folding, Suspension System, Others

By Wheel Size: 20 Inch, 24 Inch, 26 Inch, 700 Cc, Others

By Application: Sports, Fitness, Commercial

By Price Range: Premium, Economy, Low

Folding Bicycle Offers The Enhanced Comfort Of Traveling At The Time Of Daily Transport, Which Is Expected To Power The Development Of The Folding Bicycle Market

In comparison to the traditional bicycle, folding bicycle offers the enhanced comfort of traveling at the time of daily transport. This is also expected to power the development of the folding bicycle market over the coming period. In addition to this, modern lifestyle and busy schedules force people to operate without exercise and just eat junk food which in turn leads to obesity or overweight. Hence, rising health issues amongst users increase the requirement for folding bicycle in the years to come. Besides this, different features of folding bicycles such as easy storage, less possibility of bicycle theft, and flexibility for mixed commute will also offer traction to the development of the folding bicycle market over the coming period.

China Is Expected To Lead In Terms Of Sales And Is Estimated To Stay Dominant In Terms Of The Requirement For Folding Bicycle

Over the coming period, China is expected to lead in terms of sales and is estimated to stay dominant in terms of the requirement for folding bicycle due to alteration in user preferences. The bicycle manufacturer in China creates almost 70–75% standard bicycle and 25–30% folding bicycle. North America is predicted to develop with substantial growth during the coming period due to rising health concerns among consumers and rising tourism activities in the region.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Folding Bike Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Folding Bike Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Folding Bike Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Folding Bike Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Folding Bike Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Folding Bike Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Folding Bike Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Folding Bike Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Folding Bike Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Folding Bike Market

3.1.1 Global Folding Bike market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Folding Bike Market: By Product Type

5.1 Global Folding Bike Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

5.2 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Retro,2015-2025

5.5 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue Share (%), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 6 Global Folding Bike Market: By Product Type

6.1 Global Folding Bike Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

6.2 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Type, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 7 North America Folding Bike Market Analysis

7.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.1.1 North America Folding Bike Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

7.1.2 North America Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

7.1.3 North America Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

7.1.5 North America Folding Bike Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 8 Europe Folding Bike Market Analysis

8.1 Europe Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Europe Folding Bike Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

8.1.2 Europe Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

8.1.3 Europe Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

8.1.5 Europe Folding Bike Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

