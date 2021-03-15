Fire Hose Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 with Angus Fire Ltd.,National Fire Equipment Ltd,Niedner Ltd,All American Hose LLC,Armored Textiles,Richards Hose ltd.,Newage Fire Protection Services

Analysis of the Global Fire Hose Market

Fire Hose is important tool for firefighting applications. It is used to carry water to the end nozzle for spraying water on targeted system. Working pressure of fire hose can vary between 6 – 25 bar pressures.

Currently, fire hose materials are composed of synthetic fabrics and elastomers via extrusion process involving two layers of fibres are woven to form a hose jacket. The embedded material of fire hoses are light in weight and offer resistance to sunlight and chemicals.

Apart from use of fire hoses in firefighters application it is also used as a flotation device in water rescue applications by inflating air in hose. Simultaneously, to avoid failure of fire hose then fire hose need to be tested frequently also before testing one has insure that there is no signs of imminent failure.

There are two types of testing used in the industries such as destructive and non-destructive type of testing.

Another use of fire hose is in to pump water out of basements. Hoses are available in various qualities and its life span is depends on which material quality and its usage frequency.

Fire hoses are also used in offshore, marine sector, industrial premises and others.

Fire Hose Market: Key Participants

Major companies who are key participants in the global Fire Hose market, identified across the world are:

Angus Fire Ltd.

National Fire Equipment Ltd

Niedner Ltd

All American Hose LLC

Armored Textiles

Richards Hose ltd.

Newage Fire Protection Services

Fire Hose Market: Segmentation Globally, the Fire Hose market can be segmented on the basis of Pressure, Material Used and Size Pressure : Discharge Hoses

Suction Hoses Material used : Cotton

Polyester

Nylon Filament Size : 1 ½ inch

1 ¾ inch

2 ½ inch

Each market player encompassed in the Fire Hose Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fire Hose Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Report, Click Here @ https://www.researchnreports.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=72080

