Event Management Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Cvent Inc., XING SE, Active Network LLC, Aventri Inc., Eventbrite

Event Management Software Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Event Management Software Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The event management software market was valued at USD 8.144 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 14.94 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.65% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Event Management Software Market are Cvent Inc., XING SE, Active Network LLC, Aventri Inc., Eventbrite, Ungerboeck Software International Inc., Certain Inc., SignUpGenius Inc., EMS Software LLC, TryBooking Pty Ltd, Event Espresso and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In April 2020, Hubilo, an event management company, has launched its virtual event platform. The newly developed solution has a real-time networking feature, in which an attendee can grab a seat at the networking lounge in order to connect with people who have similar interests. This solution will help the media & entertainment industry to overcome the loss due to the cancellation of live events.

Key Market Trends:

Media and Entertainment Segment Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Event management software has become highly beneficial for third-party planners when compared to in-house planners, as the third-party planners plan more than a single concert or show at any time of the year. It is estimated that some of the most popular festivals and events, such as Classic East, Sao Paulo Trip, and Outside Land Music and Art Festival, gross more than USD 16 million per event.

– Such colossal involvement of revenue makes media and entertainment events one of the most complicated events to plan, unlike events hosted by several other sectors, such as the educational and industrial ones. Furthermore, downtime in any event organizing process has a terrible effect on the reputation of the events. In many cases, many media and entertainment events were hosted for charity purposes; hence, any deviations in the planning process or the software may put a dent in the reputation of the organizers.

– As most of the media and entertainment events are tied up with high revenue movements, such as analytic tools and event management software prove to be highly beneficial to event organizers. As most of the event planning in the sector are outsourced to third-party planners, such additional features stand to be a key selling point for many event management software products, in the current market scenario.

Regional Outlook of Event Management Software Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Event Management Software Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.