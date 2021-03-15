Europe Addictions Therapeutics Market revenue contribution leaps ahead with record result CAGR of 6% to 2027
Europe Addictions Therapeutics Market expected to reach US$ 2,147.19 million in 2027 from US$ 1,410.85 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to rising approval of new drugs and launch of digital therapeutics to treat addiction, conduction of various awareness campaigns and government efforts to counteract drug abuse and promote medication. However, high cost associated with drug development is hindering the growth of the addiction therapeutics market.
Addiction is a psychological and physical inability to stop consuming drugs, alcohol, opioids, and related category substances, even though those substances have various mental and physical harms. An addiction develops dependency in a person to take that substance. So, to stop addictions, there are several options available such as drug therapy, rehabilitation, which can stop addiction in a better way.
Get Sample Copy of this Europe Addictions Therapeutics Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00017238
Addictions Therapeutics Market – Companies Mentioned
- Indivior PLC
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Bausch Health Companies Inc
- Cipla Inc.
- Alvogen
- Camurus AB
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Addictions Therapeutics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Addictions Therapeutics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.
EUROPE ADDICTIONS THERAPEUTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Treatment Type
- Opioid Addiction Treatment
- Alcohol Addiction Treatment
- Nicotine Addiction Treatment
- Other Substance Addiction Treatment
By Drug Type
- Buprenorphine
- Naltrexone
- Bupropion
- Disulfiram
- Nicotine Replacement Products
- Varenicline
- Others
By Treatment Center
Inpatient Treatment Center
Residential Treatment Center
Outpatient Treatment Center
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Medical stores
- Others
By Country
- China
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
Rest of Europe
Order a Copy of this Europe Addictions Therapeutics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00017238
The research on the Europe Addictions Therapeutics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Addictions Therapeutics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Addictions Therapeutics market.
About Us:
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: [email protected]
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
Linkedin URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/