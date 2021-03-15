End User Computing Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Nutanix, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact, HCL Infosystems Limited, IGEL Technology, Infosys Limited

End User Computing Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The End User Computing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The End-user computing market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2020 -2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153748/end-user-computing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of End User Computing Market are Nutanix, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact, HCL Infosystems Limited, IGEL Technology, Infosys Limited, Mindtree Limited, NetApp, Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Vmware, Inc., Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic, Dell Technologies and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 : Mindtree Limited entered into a partnership with Realogy Holdings Corp., a U.S. based residential real estate service firm, to support its ongoing digital transformation. Through this partnership, Mindtree will introduce digitally-enabled technologies in areas such as application development, managed services, infrastructure support, and testing services for Realogy.

– August 2019 : Amazon Web Services announced the launch of a new End User Computing Competency for AWS Partner Network Consulting Partners. The modern End-user computing can document their ability to support customers that need to provision, protect, and glean intelligence from endpoint devices, end-user applications, and data on AWS’s cloud computing platform.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Segment is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– Licensing and subscription-based solutions offered by the end-user computing providers let companies use cloud services are required to pay only for resources that they temporarily use instead of purchasing, programming, and maintaining additional resources and equipment that remains idle over long periods of time. This helps the companies in minimalizing costs that do not generate revenue and thus boosts the market growth of the cloud-based end-user computing market.

– Companies can deliver end-user computing solutions from On-premises, in a cloud and or through a new Hybrid approach to best meet end-user requirements. This approach allows businesses to start from On-Premise and provides them a low-risk way to move to a fully cloud-hosted service or a hybrid cloud-managed service.

– With cloud-based management, desktops, and infrastructure that sits on an on-premises, advanced virtual GPU, and technologies such as the Nvidia Grid as well as brand new blast extreme protocol help companies deliver great user experiences with all of the features end-users expect or even the most demanding graphic-intensive workloads.

Regional Outlook of End User Computing Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153748/end-user-computing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The End User Computing Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.