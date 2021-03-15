Emission Monitoring Systems Market 2021 Business Scenario – ABB Ltd, AMETEK, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Siemens AG

Emission Monitoring Systems Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Emission Monitoring Systems Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Emission Monitoring Systems Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Emission Monitoring Systems Market are ABB Ltd, AMETEK, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Horiba Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Sick AG, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– Nov 2019 – Ametek Land launched two new continuous emission-monitoring systems (PM-CEMS) to provide accurate and reliable measurement of particulate matter from industrial combustion processes in stacks and ducts. The Ametek Land 4650-PM is a stable and accurate low-range particulate matter measurement system designed for CEMS applications where condensed water is not present in the flue gas.

– Feb 2019 – GE announced that it has received a contract to provide continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) and data acquisition and handling systems (DAHS) for Conectiv Mid-Merit, LLC’s new, state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly power generating facility in Delta, Pennsylvania, US.

Key Market Trends:

Oil & Gas Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The EPA’s air pollution and clean air act have set a limit on the in-stack emission of pollutant concentrations at the point of release for various industries such as power plants, oil & gas, and building materials are thereby required to maintain their emission monitoring standards on a continual basis to have an operating license. Under the EPA regulations, the implementation of a CEMS is required for continuous compliance determination or the determination of exceedance of set standards.

– The rapid growth of the crude oil and natural gas infrastructure across the globe, as well as several power generation facilities, is also expected to play a crucial role in driving the demand for these systems over the forecast period.

– Emission monitoring systems are primarily deployed in the oil and gas industry to measure and minimize the emission of hazardous chemicals such as methane, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide among others and to gather the required data for reporting emissions release to government regulatory agencies such as the industrial emissions directive (IED) by the European Parliament and the Council on industrial emissions and clean air act by the EPA in United States.

Regional Outlook of Emission Monitoring Systems Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Emission Monitoring Systems Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

