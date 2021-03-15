E-Prescribing Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2027
The global E-Prescribing market is forecast to reach USD 4.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. E-Prescription is gaining traction with the growing adoption of the latest technology in the healthcare sector. It offers an extensive range of applications and provides a comprehensive form of medical data, ensures security checks, and complete privacy of the patient information.
Increasing support from the government is propelling the demand for the market product. The need to reduce medication errors is a major driving factor. However, e-prescribing systems are facing limitations due to the high initial cost and high risk associated with the security and privacy of patient’s data. Developing nations are expected to encounter roadblocks, which includes low availability of high-speed internet connection, and inadequate IT expertise. The fund needed to be allocated to this market is also quite low in emerging nations.
The comprehensive analysis of the E-Prescribing market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global E-Prescribing market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the E-Prescribing industry.
The E-Prescribing research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Cerner Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., EPIC Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., Relayhealth Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC. Henry Schein, Inc., and Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The global E-Prescribing market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the E-Prescribing market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the E-Prescribing industry throughout the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global E-Prescribing market on the basis of product, type, delivery mode, end-user, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Solution
- Integrated Solutions
- Standalone Solutions
- Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
- Implementation Services
- Network Services
- Training and Education Services
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Handheld Device
- Computer-Based Devices
Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Web and Cloud-based Solutions
- On-premises Solutions
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals
- Pharmacies
- Office-Based Physicians
E-Prescribing market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the E-Prescribing Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global E-Prescribing Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the E-Prescribing market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the E-Prescribing industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the E-Prescribing industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the E-Prescribing industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the E-Prescribing market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
