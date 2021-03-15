E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, Future Demand, Technology, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Regional Forecast to 2027

Brandessece Market Research recently added the E-Commerce Logistics Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

E-commerce pertains to growing trend of shopping on online platforms as one of the common methods adopted by everyone in this digitally supported generation. Providing a complete product list has been successful in attracting the attention of every buyer to ecommerce sites. The e-commerce logistics industry includes many elements such as transportation, value-added services and warehousing, of which transportation represents a significant part of the industry.

Logistics has become an indispensable part of electronic commerce as it is responsible for planning, controlling and the flow of products from origin to final consumer. The growth of the e-commerce sector and the increase in cross-border (international) e-commerce transactions have become one of the main drivers of the global e-commerce logistics market. The increase in cross-border e-commerce transactions is mainly due to trade liberalization. Therefore, the growth of intra-regional and cross-border trade has jointly promoted the growth of the e-commerce logistics market. Changing consumer digital habits and increased Internet penetration, particularly in emerging economies, would affect overall market growth, as they will increase the demand for foreign goods in these economies. As the product line of e-commerce companies expands, reliable and powerful logistics services are essential for businesses of all sizes.

E-commerce has the potential to provide micro, small and Medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), accessibility almost instantly to enter an unprecedented global market. Through it, small businesses can connect with more customers and partners. In turn, some major promoters play a role in promoting e-commerce as the environment is moving forward. Among them, logistics and delivery service are essential to guarantee to pull off a smooth and reliable customer experience on e-commerce platforms.

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market is segmented on the basis of service type, area of operation, and transportation. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into delivery hubs, return processing centers, area centers and warehousing. On the basis of area of operation, market is segmented into domestic and international. On the basis of transportation, the market is segmented into delivery-by-air, delivery-by-road, delivery-by-rail and others.

The regions covered in this E-Commerce Logistics market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of E Commerce Logistics is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South East Asia, Africa, etc.

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Dynamics-

Increase in the advent of digitalization, rapid advancements in technology, rise in ecommerce undertakings across borders, growing popularity of online shopping among youth population, and increasing internet penetration are the major factors for driving the growth of Global E Commerce Logistics Market. As per statistics, around 25.2% of the world population shops on e-commerce and spend nearly 35.7% of their total budget on it. Also, cross-boundary purchasing is noted at a worldwide average of 57.2%. Moreover, heavy home delivery services, reliable payment procedures, inclusion of advanced technologies like IoT, drones etc. for a faster delivery, and relaxing trade policies by World Trade Organization (WTO), are other major factors driving the market growth. After the implementation of WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), there could be a 60-80% hike in cross-border sales and logistics.

However, lower technological expertise to use ecommerce platforms, absence of sustainable transport, increasing complexity for handling payments and processing returns, expensive delivery charges for some orders, are some of the major factors that may hamper the growth of the E-Commerce Logistics market.

There is an upsurge in the incorporation of advanced technologies in logistics to make the whole process more efficient, reliable and fast, and to lessen the turn-around time. This includes various measures like reviewing entire supply chain management system and fastening deliveries through IoT, automated drones and similar devices. This is attracting a huge attention and is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

North America is expected to remain a dominant region in the Global E-Commerce Logistics Market.

North America is the dominant region in the market with the largest share of the global E-Commerce Logistics market, as there is a large presence of ecommerce companies, occupying a wide user base in the region. The high disposable incomes of people, with a high rate of internet penetration makes the region dominant in the sector. On an average, a consumer in US is willing to spend as much as 922 USD on a single item purchase.

Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit a fastest growth in ecommerce logistics market. China is already flourishing in the sector because of the presence of ecommerce giants like Alibaba and Jd. Com along with more than 20000 delivery companies as per Chinese State Postal Bureau. The estimation says that the country encounters more than 130 million ecommerce parcels per day. There is a rapid increase in sales of mobile phones, and better internet coverage in developing economies further boosts the growth. According to World Economic Forum (WEF), by an initiative of Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), in the region made negotiations among 12 APAC economies which will help boost the market growth at regional level.

