Digital Commerce Market Growing Tremendously Revenue of US$18.8 Billion by 2028 with Top Players – Amazon.com, JD.com, Alibaba, eBay, Rakuten, Groupon 

The global market for Digital Commerce estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of +14% over the analysis period 2021-2028.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR

The Digital Commerce Platform market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.

Digital commerce is inclusive of several features such as transaction that involves transfer of information across Internet, participation in online marketplacesthat process third-party business-to-consumer or consumer-to-consumer sales, trading of products or services using internet, online shopping web sites for retailers for direct selling of products to consumers, collection of demographic data through web contacts and social media, marketing to prospective and established customers by e-mail etc.

Top Companies of Digital Commerce Market:

Amazon.com, JD.com, Alibaba, eBay, Rakuten, Groupon, ASOS.com

Digital Commerce Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Software as a service Software

Open Source software

Digital Commerce Market Segment by Type, covers

Business to Business

Business to Customer

Customer to Customer

Business to government

This report focuses on the Digital Commerce in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the Digital Commerce market.The retail outlet distribution channel accounted for the major shares and dominated this market.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Digital Commerce Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand 2021

Chapter 6 Market Status and Forecast 2021-2028

Chapter 7 Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy -Digital Commerce market Analysis

Chapter 10 Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

