Debt Collection Software Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), CGI Inc., Fair

Debt Collection Software Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecastsv(2020 – 2025)

The Debt Collection Software Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The market for debt collection software is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Debt Collection Software Market are Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), CGI Inc., Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), TransUnion, Pegasystems Inc., Temenos AG, Intellect Design Arena, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Chetu, AMEYO, EXUS and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In May 2020, Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, was today named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Founding Team of the Year category for the 18th Annual American Business Awards. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and various industries were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.

– In April 2020, Financial technology leader FIS announced that FIS Ventures, the newly created corporate venture investment division of FIS, has launched an effort to invest a target of $150 million in promising fintech startups over the next three years with a focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital enablement and automation, data and analytics, security and privacy, distributed ledger technology, and financial inclusion.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Automation in the Debt Collection Process to Drive the Growth

– Debt collection software offers various features like customer segmentation based on collection scenarios, automated customer reminders, email & letters, streamlined communication with clients, suitable payment plans, transaction management, commission management, compliance management, invoice management, payment, and others resulting in reduced human intervention and automation of redundant tasks. This has led to higher efficiency operations and a lowering of the excessive cost incurred due to these processes, thus increasing the market growth of debt collection software in the market.

– Cloud computing technology is becoming mainstream, and the seamless connectivity provided by the cloud is making it accessible and is also increasing the ease of sharing data and applications. According to the Right Scale’s annual State of the Cloud Report 2019, 91% of businesses use public cloud, and 72% use a private one. Most enterprises use both options, with 69% of them opting for the hybrid cloud solution. Hence, the advent of cloud technology is also boosting the growth of the market.

– Though government regulations regarding data security are becoming stringent, Government policies and increasing investments in BI analytics tools are developing the market for spend analytics worldwide. Many global companies are collaborating with national governments to enhance spending and procurement processes with the use of spend analytics tools to deliver a practical solution in society.

Regional Outlook of Debt Collection Software Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Debt Collection Software Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.