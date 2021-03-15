Crystal Oscillator Market 2021 Size, Status and Outlook – Seiko Epson Corporation, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd, TXC Corporation, Kyocera Corporation

China Crystal Oscillator Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Crystal Oscillator Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The China Crystal Oscillator Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 4.4% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Crystal Oscillator Market are Seiko Epson Corporation, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd, TXC Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Daishinku Corporation (KDS), Vectron International (Microchip Technology Inc.), Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd, Hosonic Electronic Co. Ltd., Diodes Incorporated and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– December 2019 – Rakon announced the release of the world’s smallest ASIC based OCXO (Oven Controlled Crystal (Xtal)) Oscillator to meet the stringent requirements of 5G Remote Radio Head (RRH), small cell, optical network, and microwave transmission system applications. The ROM7050PA combines Rakon’s renowned patented Mercury+ ASIC with advanced SC-cut strip crystal technology to deliver excellent frequency stability in a miniature package.

Key Market Trends:

Smartphone Accounts for Significant Market Share

– Major companies in the Chinese smartphone industry are Huawei, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo. In China, most of the smartphone manufacturing facilities are located in Guangdong province, Beijing, Tianjin, and Shanghai and are expected to significantly sell more number of the smartphone in China in the coming years. This leads to the demand for crystal oscillators currently for improving the use of WiFi and Bluetooth combo chipsets in smartphone applications.

– The crystal oscillators which are being preferred for smartphones are Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillators (TCXO) and Quartz crystal oscillator. At present, mostly all wireless communication functionality found in a handset, including cellular, WiFi, FM, Bluetooth, and GPS, relies on a quartz-based crystal oscillator due to its high-frequency stability a high-quality factor of the resonance and low-temperature drift. Also, TCXO realizes ultra-miniature and high-frequency accuracy suitable for a smartphone.

– TXC Corporation provides Dual-Inline-Package (DIP) and Surface Mount Device (SMD) quartz crystal and oscillator products. Its SMD Quartz Crystal Oscillators with CMOS Output, 8N, and 8R Series are designed with specifications of an output frequency range of 4-54 MHz, supply voltage up to 3.63 V, and frequency stability at 25, 50, and 100 ppm, for making them ideal for smartphones.

Regional Outlook of Crystal Oscillator Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Crystal Oscillator Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

