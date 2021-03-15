Contrast media injectors Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2027

Contrast media injectors market is valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1.73 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence rate of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, neurological, and orthopedic diseases, surge in surgical procedures and growing demand for personalized advanced injectors are some important factors driving the growth of Contrast media injectors market.

Contrast media injectors are used for injecting contrast media or agents to enhance the perfusion and blood in tissues. The injectors are used to reduce waste hence facilitate higher safety of the patients. As per the study around 70 percent of cath labs still use manual contrast injection systems for the pulling out blood from the patients but the advanced technology injectors reduces up to 40% of the contrast used in most procedures, which helps to reduce the risk of contrast induced nephropathy (CIN). The advanced technology contract media injectors are used for CT, MRI, and angiography with replaceable and reusable syringes gives opportunity to use contrast media as efficiently as possible. Contrast media injectors provide leak detection system to improve patient safety while for the patient record extravasations detection and help to reduce reflux of extra/wasted contrast into the aorta. The system records the exact amount of dose use for the treatment of the patient and the amount of contrast diverted into the injection. Contrast modulation system that diverts some of the contrast from a manual manifold into the system. When an injection is made, the diverted contrast is returned to the bolus for reuse this is the most significant benefit of this system.

Recently many Companies had launched contrast media injectors using advanced technology like AI, machine learning, IoT etc. For example in 2019 IBM Watson Health for AI become partnered with Guerbet Group utilizing CT and MRI imaging in medical imaging for supporting liver cancer diagnostics where as in 2018, Bayer AG had launched its optimize CT injection system named Medrad Centargo for the CT injection segments.

The global contrast media injectors market is segmented on the basis of product type, type of injectors, applications, end-user, region and country level. On the basis of product type, the contrast media injectors market is classifies as injector systems, and consumable. On the basis of injector system the market is divided into CT injector systems, MRI injector systems, cardiovascular injector system and others. On the basis of consumables, the global contrast media injectors market is segmented into syringes, tubing, and others. On the basis of type of injectors, the market is classified as single-head injectors, dual-head injectors and syringeless injectors. On the basis of application the market is bifurcated into Interventional Cardiology, Radiology and others. On the basis of end user market is classified as hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers and others.

The regions covered in global contrast media injectors market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global contrast media injectors market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Contrast media injectors market reports cover prominent players Bayer HealthCare, Bracco Group, Medtron AG, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd., APOLLO RT Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd, Guerbet Group, ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co Ltd, Armas, Micro Labs and many others.

The key factor for growth of global contrast media injectors market is increasing prevalence rate of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, neurological, and orthopedic diseases with surge in surgical procedures and growing demand for personalized advanced injectors. Contrast media injectors has surged demand for the personalized injections product drugs in the rising geriatric populations which suffers from various cardiovascular disease and sometimes they require insulin. According to the WHO in 2010, the geriatric population was an estimated 524 million and the number is expected to rise to triple by 2050, to about 1.5 billion, representing 16% of world’s population. This massive geriatric population needs contrast media injectors for precise, accurate and exact dose of injections for various diseases patients like diabetes, cancer, neurological and orthopedic diseases. According to WHO in 2014, an estimated 422 million adults was suffering from diabetes as compare to 108 million in 1980 which was nearly doubled in adult population. However, the contrast media injectors market is hampered by some of the factors including adverse health effects of contrast media on the human body as per the NCBI, up to 15% patients resulted in an adverse reaction due to osmolar agents and increase in the system cost. Moreover, high iodinated contrast, gadolinium, barium, and micro bubble agents ay subject to high ill effect on health. Moreover rising technological advancement using artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning algorithm etc for helping the people suffering with various diseases with surge in rising public awareness, including cutting costs by reducing contrast waste and automated data collection for the dose a patient who receives dose offers lucrative opportunities in coming years.

Contrast media injectors Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the growth contrast media injectors market with the potential rate due to rising prevalence of chronic ailments like diabetes, cancer, neurological, and orthopedic due to presence of sedentary lifestyle, increasing the geriatric population which has high the risk of developing these disorders in this region followed by Europe. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, in the United States more than 25% of the U.S. population with age more than 65 has diabetes and in this region the aging overall population is a significant driver of the diabetes epidemic which enhances the demand of contract media injectors for reducing functional status of this disease followed by Europe.

Europe is the second-largest region in terms of revenue generation the growth of contrast media injectors market due to presence of advanced technology and rising unhealthy lifestyle. In Europe, Germany has the largest and higher number of imaging modalities with a good healthcare infrastructure followed by France and the United Kingdom. Many countries from Europe region are following the auto injector market with respect to technology trends observed by many manufacturers with workflow integration and implementation of imaging equipment and injector reporting software modules.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East is expected to emerge as the moderately growing regional market due to rapidly increasing geriatric population and growing need to cure with the help of suitable contrast media injectors. According to from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there estimates more than 17.0 million new cancer cases in 2018 worldwide, Asia Pacific region accounts more than 8.5 million), followed by North America over 8 Million cases. This massive increase in the cancer patients may generate huge demand for the contract media injectors market during the forecast period.

Contrast media injectors Market Segmentation –

by Product Type- Injector System (CT injector systems, MRI injector systems, cardiovascular injector system, Others), Consumables (Syringes, Tubing, Others)

by Type of Injectors- Single-head injectors, Dual-head injectors, Syringeless injectors

by Application- Interventional Cardiology, Radiology and, Others

by End-user- Hospitals, Diagnostic imaging centers, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

